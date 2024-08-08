SWB Game Notes - Aug 8

International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders







Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (17-16, 60-47) @ Lehigh Valley IronPigs (20-12, 54-51)

Game 108 & 109 | Road Game 52 & 53 | Coca-Cola Park | Thursday, August 8, 2024 | First Pitch 5:05 PM - DH

Game 1: RHP Phil Bickford (2-4, 3.47) vs TBA

Game 2: LHP Tom Pannone (5-9, 4.20) vs RHP Mick Abel (3-8, 6.66)

HELLO CALEB - Caleb Durbin returns to the RailRiders after a week in Somerset where he was first sent off of the injured list. Durbin began the season with SWB and was electric in his first Triple-A summer as a utility player. In 47 games, Durbin hit .299 with 53 hits including 17 doubles. He also walked more (30) than he struck out (21). The 24-year-old drove in 36 runs and stole 21 bases. He was placed on the Injured List on May 24 and began his return on July 23. In seven games with the Patriots, Durbin went 3-for-34 with six walks and two steals.

JAHMAI- Jahmai Jones was added to the RailRiders last week after being outrighted by the New York Yankees. After making the Opening Day roster, Jones spent the entire season in the big leagues until he was designated for assignment on July 29. He was a well-liked bench player for the Yankees, appearing in just 33 games for .238 average. Jones smacked his first Major League home run while appearing in four different defensive positions. After being drafted in the 2nd Round of 2015 by LAA he has spent parts of four seasons in the bigs between LAA, BAL, MIL, and now NYY. He was claimed off of waivers from the Brewers back in February.

ELIGIBLE ENERGY- The RailRiders active roster currently contains 10 players that are also on the Yankees 40-man roster. There are seven pitchers including Scott Effross and Nick Burdi who recently finished up their rehab assignments. Strong bullpen options include Anthony Misiewicz and Ron Marinaccio. Recent rookies include Will Warren, Yoendrys Gómez, and Josh Maciejewski. The team also features three position players who are eligible for a quick call-up, including #1 Prospect Jasson Domínguez and #14 Jorbit Vivas. Oswald Peraza also remains on the big league 40-man.

RUMFIELD'S REIGN - T.J. Rumfield has been the most consistent hitter at the plate for Manager Shelley Duncan as he holds a .289 batting average in 79 games in Triple-A. Rumfield has rocketed 18 doubles and a dozen home runs while driving in 51 runs. He has had a multi-hit contest in 25 of his appearances and has 15 games with multi-RBIs. After joining the team on April 16, Rumfield hit .292 in April, .293 in May, and a .296 average in June, and .274 in the month of July.

TAYLOR'S ERA - Taylor Trammell has been excellent in his last week of baseball. In six games, the lefty hit .316 with three home runs while driving in seven runs. On the season Trammell is batting .245 with 16 doubles and 10 homers in 66 games.

DOUBLE TIME - The RailRiders are heading into their ninth doubleheader day on the season. It is their second against Lehigh Valley after the teams each won a game in the split doubleheader on July 3. SWB has been swept twice and has split with their opponents six times. It is also their third instance of playing two games in the same day on a Wednesday.

WINNING WEDNESDAY- The RailRiders finished off the first half of the season winning every Wednesday game they played. The team went 11-0 in the second contest of the week. SWB is now 14-2 on Wednesday's with their only losses coming from a pair of mid-week doubleheader splits.

International League Stories from August 8, 2024

