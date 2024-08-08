RailRiders Win Game One, Game Two Postponed

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Allentown, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took game one of the doubleheader 8-1 against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. The tarp was pulled on to the field immediately and game two was postponed due to inclement weather.

After a postponement on Tuesday, the game began in a rain delay on Wednesday and finally started an hour and a half later. Starters Tanner Tully and Alan Rangel went tit-for-tat in the first two frames keeping their opponents quiet. In the top of the third, Jahmai Jones led off with a walk but play was quickly paused due to heavy precipitation. When it resumed, the RailRiders walked the bases loaded against reliever Taylor Lehman. Caleb Durbin rocketed a sacrifice fly to right to score the first run of the game and Jorbit Vivas doubled to plate another. Two more free passes sent in a runner for a 3-0 advantage. As Tully was warming up for the bottom half, the umpires called for the tarp again which ultimately led to the suspension.

When the contest picked up on Thursday, Phil Bickford took over on the mound. After allowing a leadoff single he retired the next three batters to move the game into the fourth.

The RailRiders added another two runs for a 5-0 lead. Back-to-back doubles from Jahmai Jones and JC Escarra scored one while Jasson Domínguez brought in another.

In the fifth, Taylor Trammell launched his eleventh home run of the season. Jones recorded another two-bagger as did Caleb Durbin to make things 7-0. It was Durbin's 26th consecutive contest reaching base in Triple-A.

Matt Kroon rocked a solo shot off of Alex Mauricio in the sixth inning for their only run of the game.

SWB got the run right back off the bat of Durbin after Jones and Escarra earned walks to each reach for the fourth time in the contest. It was an 8-1 victory in game one for the RailRiders.

Lehigh Valley pulled the tarp onto the field immediately and game two was postponed. The series is set to pick up with a 7:05 PM game on Friday night.

The RailRiders return to PNC Field on Tuesday, August 13, to open a series against the Buffalo Bisons. Purchase tickets for any 2024 RailRiders home game and get the latest promotional details at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record: 18-16, 61-47

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.