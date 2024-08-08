Capra's Blasts Lift Sounds Past Indianapolis
August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds (58-52, 20-15) got back to their winning ways on Thursday night, taking a 3-1 triumph over the Indianapolis Indians (50-57, 17-17) in their throwback uniforms at First Horizon Park.
Though Indianapolis got on the scoreboard first, Vinny Capra provided all the pop the Sounds offense would need. In the bottom of the first, the Sounds shortstop got a hold of a Jared Jones (0-1) fastball and put it over the left field wall to give Nashville a 2-1 lead. In his next at bat, Capra launched another homer, almost to the exact same spot as his first, to extend the Sounds' lead to two runs in the third. It was his third multi-homer game of his career and the seventh by a Nashville hitter this season.
The three runs turned out to be plenty enough, thanks to a pair of gems turned in by Sounds pitchers. Chad Patrick (11-1) continued his stellar season with five innings in the start. He struck out six while giving up just three hits, allowing an unearned run in the first before putting up four zeros on the line score. Patrick became the first pitcher in Triple-A to reach 11 wins on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.83.
After Patrick exited, Taylor Clarke (S, 1) tossed four scoreless innings for the save. The right-hander was nearly perfect, giving up just one hit while striking out three and not allowing a walk. He faced one batter over the minimum, turning away the Indians about as quick as they got to the plate.
Outside of Capra's two home runs, Tyler Black also added a pair of hits, including a late ground-rule double. Francisco Mejía singled to extend his on-base streak to 13 games. Both teams combined for just nine total hits in a quick ball game - the time of game was exactly two hours.
Tomorrow, Logan Henderson makes his Triple-A debut after being promoted to Nashville from Biloxi earlier today. Indianapolis' starter is to be announced. The first pitch on Friday is set for 6:35 p.m. central in Hit City.
Post-Game Notes
Chad Patrick (5.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 K) picked up his 11 th win while lowering his ERA to 2.83 with Nashville this season. The Indiana native leads the International League in a multitude of categories, including ERA, wins, opponent batting average (.213) and WHIP (1.08). He also ranks among league leaders in strikeouts (T-3 rd, 102) and innings pitched (T-4 th, 101.2).
Vinny Capra (2-for-3, 2 HR, 3 RBI) had his third multi-homer game of his career and first at the Triple-A level. He homered twice in two games with Double-A New Hampshire, on June 13, 2021 at Portland and July 14, 2021 at Hartford.
Taylor Clarke (4.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 K) turned in his second 4.0 scoreless inning performance this season. He also pitched four scoreless innings on June 2 at Memphis (4 H, 0 BB, 4 K).
Francisco Mejía extended his on-base streak to 14 games with a single. The Sounds catcher/designated hitter has reached in every game played since July 2. He's batting .275 (14-for-51) with a .313 on-base percentage and .814 OPS during the streak.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Indians Fall to Vinny Capra's Homers, 3-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Capra's Blasts Lift Sounds Past Indianapolis - Nashville Sounds
- Roden Home Run Helps Deliver Bisons' 3-2 Win Over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Game Three to Bats on Thursday, 5-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Hang on for 5-4 Win over Knights - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs Fall to RailRiders Before Rain Washes Away Second Game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponement Rescheduled to Doubleheader Saturday, August 10 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Win Game One, Game Two Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls, Tides Split Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- Tides Split Doubleheader Against Durham - Norfolk Tides
- Jirschele Named White Sox Third Base Coach - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer with Pink in the Park - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 13-16, 18 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Fifth Season as Twins Triple-A Affiliate Opens at Home March 28, Plus First Time Visit from Pacific Coast League Team - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 8 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Jared Jones and Joshua Palacios Begin Rehab Assignments with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- 2024 Omaha Storm Chasers in the Community: June & July - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp, Boeing, Communities in Schools Jacksonville Create Amazing Back-To-School Supply Experience - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Splits Wednesday Twin Bill in Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Announce 2024 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Capra's Blasts Lift Sounds Past Indianapolis
- Indians Down Sounds in 10, Spoil Misiorowski's Home Debut
- Sounds Batter Indians in Middle Innings to Take Series Opener
- Sounds Announce Specials for 2025 Season Ticket Memberships
- Scrappy Offense Drives Sounds to Series Split with Stripers