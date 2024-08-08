Jared Jones and Joshua Palacios Begin Rehab Assignments with Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS - The Pittsburgh Pirates today announced that right-handed starting pitcher Jared Jones and outfielder Joshua Palacios will begin their respective rehab assignments as the Indianapolis Indians continue a six-game series at First Horizon Park, home of the Nashville Sounds, tonight at 7:35 ET. They are the 15th and 16th major league rehabbers assigned to Indy on 18 separate stints this season, joining utilityman Ji Hwan Bae, infielder Alika Williams, catchers Joey Bart, Henry Davis, Jason Delay and Yasmani Grandal, southpaws Ryan Borucki, Bailey Falter, Marco Gonzales and Martín Pérez, and right-handers Colin Holderman, Carmen Mlodzinski, Quinn Priester and Hunter Stratton.

Jones, 23, was placed on the 15-day injured list on July 4 with a right lat strain. After not allowing an earned run in 16.1 innings pitched during spring training, he began the season on Pittsburgh's Opening Day roster and earned the win in his MLB debut on March 30 at Miami, fanning 10 batters across 5.2 three-run innings. He became the first pitcher since at least 1901 with 50-plus strikeouts (52) and less than six walks (five) in his first seven career starts. In total, he went 5-6 with a 3.56 ERA (36er/91.0ip) and 98 strikeouts in 16 starts.

The hard-throwing righty made 16 appearances (15 starts) with Indianapolis in 2023, going 4-5 with a 4.72 ERA (43er/82.0ip) and 99 strikeouts. From his promotion to Triple-A on June 20 through the end of the season, he led all International League pitchers in strikeouts while ranking among leaders in innings pitched (3rd), starts (T-3rd), batting average against (8th, .240) and WHIP (9th, 1.32).

Jones was selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (44th overall) of the 2020 First-Year Player Draft out of La Mirada (Calif.) High School. He had his contract first selected by the Pirates on March 28, 2024.

Palacios, 29, was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 31 (retroactive to July 30) with left hamstring discomfort. In 21 games with Indianapolis around a stint on the injured list from April 12-June 11, he hit .311 (23-for-74) with eight runs, six extra-base hits and eight RBI. He was recalled by Pittsburgh on July 4 and hit .230 (14-for-61) in 20 games.

The outfielder raked with Indianapolis in 2023, slashing .410/.489/.795 in just 20 games. He was named the IL Player of the Week on May 1, 2023, after leading all of professional baseball with 13 RBI, a 1.389 slugging percentage and 2.056 OPS from April 25-30. In 41 career games with Indy, he owns a .362 batting average (55-for-152), 27 runs, 19 extra-base hits, 35 RBI and 1.051 OPS.

Palacios was selected by Pittsburgh from Washington in the minor league phase of the Rule 5 Draft on Dec. 7, 2022. He was originally selected by Toronto in the fourth round (132nd overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Auburn (Ala.) University. He had his contract first selected by the Blue Jays on Nov. 20, 2020, and made his MLB debut on April 9, 2021, vs. Los Angeles (AL).

