Tides Split Doubleheader Against Durham

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Tides (17-19, 53-58) split a doubleheader against the Durham Bulls (16-20, 52-59) on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides took game one, 2-1, and lost game two, 2-1.

In game one, Norfolk jumped ahead in the first inning when Daniel Johnson roped an RBI double. Durham would tie the game back up in the third inning when Osleivis Basabe hit a sacrifice fly to make it a 1-1 game.

Cole Irvin made the start for the Tides today, his first of the 2024 season with the team. He lasted 4.0 innings, allowing the one run on two hits and two walks while striking out two batters. He threw 60 pitches, 37 for strikes. It was his first time pitching in 11 days, and hasn't pitched for the Tides since September 22, 2023 at Buffalo.

Norfolk was able to pull ahead in the fifth inning when J.D. Davis walked with the bases loaded. Tides reliever Bruce Zimmerman would toss 2.0 scoreless innings and would win his third game of the season. Colin Selby came in to close it down for his fourth save with the Tides to beat Durham in game one, 2-1.

In game two, neither team scored in the first four innings. It was Durham that struck first in the fifth inning, getting an RBI base hit by Basabe. Austin Shenton followed him with an RBI groundout to make it 2-0, Bulls.

Those would be the only two runs Tides starter Brandon Young allowed. He tosssed a quality start, going 6.0 innings and allowed the two runs on six hits and three walks while striking out four batters. He threw 79 pitches, 51 for strikes.

Norfolk broke up the shutout in the sixth inning. Anthony Servideo ripped a one-out triple, then scored on an RBI groundout by Terrin Vavra. The Tides were able to get two runners on in the seventh but were unable to threaten the Bulls' lead from there, however, dropping game two, 2-1.

Game four of the series is set for Friday night with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. The Tides are scheduled to throw RHP Justin Armbruester (3-7, 7.55), while the Bulls have not announced their starters through the remainder of the weekend.

