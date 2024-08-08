Birdsell, Padlo Lead Iowa Over Omaha
August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)
Iowa Cubs News Release
PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (47-64) held on and tallied another one-run victory against the Omaha Storm Chasers (68-41) with a final score of 3-2 on Thursday night from Werner Park.
It took until the fifth inning, but the scoreless tie was broken up by the I-Cubs courtesy of Kevin Padlo. Following a single by Chase Strumpf and a walk by William Simoneit, Padlo connected on a changeup and sent it 419-feet over the center field wall for a three-run blast.
Meanwhile on the mound, Iowa starter Brandon Birdsell tossed a gem over six innings. The No. 20 prospect in the Cubs system held the Omaha offense in check over the course of his outing and finished with a final line of one run allowed off five hits and nine strikeouts compared to one walk.
In the eighth, Omaha cut into Iowa's lead and made it a one-run ballgame at 3-2. After Ryan Fitzgerald walked and a Drew Waters single, Nick Loftin poked a base hit through the left side which scored Fitzgerald.
The Storm Chasers then threatened in the bottom of the ninth and put relief pitcher Jack Neely in a pressure situation as they loaded the bases with two outs. Neely came through in the clutch for Iowa, however, as he struck out John Rave to collect his second save and secure the win for the I-Cubs.
POSTGAME NOTES:
- Padlo's home run hit in the fifth inning was his first as an I-Cub.
- Birdsell's nine strikeouts set a new season-high for an I-Cub pitcher. It also tied his career high.
- James Triantos collected his first two hits at the Triple-A level with a pair of singles. He also stole one base.
Iowa and Omaha will continue their six-game series with game four tomorrow, August 9. First pitch from Werner Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
##CUBS##
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from August 8, 2024
- Jacksonville Halts Late Toledo Rally in 6-3 Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Memphis Ninth Inning Rally Falls Just Short in Loss to Gwinnett - Memphis Redbirds
- For First Time Since March 31 Saints Get Walk-off Win, 2-1 Over Clippers - St. Paul Saints
- Birdsell, Padlo Lead Iowa Over Omaha - Iowa Cubs
- Fitts Hurls Six Strong Innings in WooSox 6-3 Win Over Mets - Worcester Red Sox
- Stripers Withstand Memphis Rally in Ninth, Win 5-4 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Syracuse Loses Rain-Soaked Thursday Night Game to Worcester, 6-3 - Syracuse Mets
- Casey Mize Goes 2.1 Innings as Hens Fall 6-3 - Toledo Mud Hens
- Indians Fall to Vinny Capra's Homers, 3-1 - Indianapolis Indians
- Capra's Blasts Lift Sounds Past Indianapolis - Nashville Sounds
- Roden Home Run Helps Deliver Bisons' 3-2 Win Over Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Knights Drop Game Three to Bats on Thursday, 5-4 - Charlotte Knights
- Bats Hang on for 5-4 Win over Knights - Louisville Bats
- IronPigs Fall to RailRiders Before Rain Washes Away Second Game - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponement Rescheduled to Doubleheader Saturday, August 10 - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- IronPigs and RailRiders Postponed Thursday - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Win Game One, Game Two Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- August 8 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Omaha Storm Chasers - Iowa Cubs
- Bulls, Tides Split Doubleheader - Durham Bulls
- Tides Split Doubleheader Against Durham - Norfolk Tides
- Jirschele Named White Sox Third Base Coach - Charlotte Knights
- SWB Game Notes - Aug 8 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Homestand Highlights: Stripers Raise Awareness for Breast Cancer with Pink in the Park - Gwinnett Stripers
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights August 13-16, 18 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Saints Fifth Season as Twins Triple-A Affiliate Opens at Home March 28, Plus First Time Visit from Pacific Coast League Team - St. Paul Saints
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - August 8 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Jared Jones and Joshua Palacios Begin Rehab Assignments with Indianapolis - Indianapolis Indians
- 2024 Omaha Storm Chasers in the Community: June & July - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Jumbo Shrimp, Boeing, Communities in Schools Jacksonville Create Amazing Back-To-School Supply Experience - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Splits Wednesday Twin Bill in Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Red Wings Announce 2024 Walk of Fame Class - Rochester Red Wings
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.