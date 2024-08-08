Birdsell, Padlo Lead Iowa Over Omaha

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







PAPILLION, NE - The Iowa Cubs (47-64) held on and tallied another one-run victory against the Omaha Storm Chasers (68-41) with a final score of 3-2 on Thursday night from Werner Park.

It took until the fifth inning, but the scoreless tie was broken up by the I-Cubs courtesy of Kevin Padlo. Following a single by Chase Strumpf and a walk by William Simoneit, Padlo connected on a changeup and sent it 419-feet over the center field wall for a three-run blast.

Meanwhile on the mound, Iowa starter Brandon Birdsell tossed a gem over six innings. The No. 20 prospect in the Cubs system held the Omaha offense in check over the course of his outing and finished with a final line of one run allowed off five hits and nine strikeouts compared to one walk.

In the eighth, Omaha cut into Iowa's lead and made it a one-run ballgame at 3-2. After Ryan Fitzgerald walked and a Drew Waters single, Nick Loftin poked a base hit through the left side which scored Fitzgerald.

The Storm Chasers then threatened in the bottom of the ninth and put relief pitcher Jack Neely in a pressure situation as they loaded the bases with two outs. Neely came through in the clutch for Iowa, however, as he struck out John Rave to collect his second save and secure the win for the I-Cubs.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Padlo's home run hit in the fifth inning was his first as an I-Cub.

- Birdsell's nine strikeouts set a new season-high for an I-Cub pitcher. It also tied his career high.

- James Triantos collected his first two hits at the Triple-A level with a pair of singles. He also stole one base.

Iowa and Omaha will continue their six-game series with game four tomorrow, August 9. First pitch from Werner Park is slated for 7:05 p.m. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

##CUBS##

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.