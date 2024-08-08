Saints Fifth Season as Twins Triple-A Affiliate Opens at Home March 28, Plus First Time Visit from Pacific Coast League Team

August 8, 2024 - International League (IL)

St. Paul Saints News Release







ST. PAUL, MN - March baseball in Lowertown will once again occur for the St. Paul Saints in 2025. While early season games can make for some interesting situations, the Saints schedule, as they enter their fifth season as the Triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, has some new teams and, even a team from a different league, that will excite fans. The Saints 2025 season is a 150-game slate that kicks off on Friday, March 28 and concludes on Sunday, September 21.

The Saints begin the season with a three-game series against the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates) at CHS Field from March 28-30.

The International League will continue the schedule it's adopted over the last four seasons, six-game series with a universal Monday off day. The lone exceptions to the six-game series are the opening three-game series of the season and a three-game series from July 18-20, in which the Saints will be on the road to face the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds), following the four-day Major League All-Star break.

The Saints will host one, 12-game homestand with the Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers) June 17-22 followed by the Bats from June 24-29. They also have one, 12-game roadtrip against those same two teams, the Mud Hens from August 26-31 and the Bats from September 2-7.

The Saints will play four first-time opponents in 2025: the Norfolk Tides (Baltimore Orioles), who travel to CHS Field from May 20-25, Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), who come to CHS Field from July 22-27, a first-time ever crossover between the International League and Pacific Coast League as the Round Rock Express (Texas Rangers) visit CHS Field from August 19-24, and the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals) as the Saints travel to AutoZone Park in the final series of the season from September 16-21. Over the last two seasons, the Saints have hosted the Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves), but for the first time in the franchise's history they will travel to Coolray Park from July 1-6.

The 150-game schedule will consist of 75 home games and 75 road games. Game times, along with information on single game and group tickets, will be announced at a later date.

The Saints will play their closest rival, the Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs) a total of 24 times, 12 at home and 12 on the road. They will play three other teams 18 times, and it breaks down as follows: Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians, six at home, 12 on the road), Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals, six at home, 12 on the road), and Mud Hens (six at home, 12 on the road). The Saints will play two teams 15 times: Bats (six at home, nine on the road) and Indians (nine at home, six on the road). The rest of the schedule is made up of one six-game series: Buffalo Bisons (Toronto Blue Jays, six at home), Stripers (six on the road), Redbirds (six on the road), Tides (six at home), Express (six at home), Scranton-Wilkes/Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees, six at home), and Red Sox (six at home).

Most series are six games in length, with the two exceptions previously mentioned, beginning on Tuesday and going through Sunday with every Monday being a league-wide off-day.

Overall, the Saints have 12 homestands, with one, 12-game homestand, 10, six-game homestands, and a three-game homestand.

The Saints have one 12 game roadtrip, 10, six-game roadtrips, and one three-game roadtrip. The four-day All-Star break takes place July 14-17, preceding the lone three-game roadtrip.

In all, 39 of the 75 Saints home games will take place Friday-Sunday and 51 of 75 Thursday-Sunday. There are a total of three home games in March, 12 in April, 12 in May, 18 in June, 12 in July, 12 in August, and six in September.

Full and half season tickets for the 2025 season are currently available. For more information contact the Saints ticket office at 651-644-6659 or visit saintsbaseball.com.

2025 Schedule

MARCH JULY

28-30 vs. Indianapolis 1-6 @ Gwinnett

8-13 vs. Iowa

APRIL 14-17 ALL-STAR BREAK

1-6 @ Columbus 18-20 @ Louisville

8-13 vs. Omaha 22-27 vs. Worcester

15-20 @ Iowa 29-31 @ Toledo

22-27 vs. Indianapolis

29-30 @ Columbus AUGUST

1-3 @ Toledo

MAY 5-10 vs. Iowa

1-4 @ Columbus 12-17 @ Omaha

6-11 vs. Buffalo 19-24 vs. Round Rock

13-18 @ Iowa 26-31 @ Toledo

20-25 vs. Norfolk

27-31 @ Omaha SEPTEMBER

2-7 @ Louisville

JUNE 9-14 vs. Columbus

1 @ Omaha 16-21 @ Memphis

3-8 vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

10-15 @ Indianapolis

17-22 vs. Toledo

24-29 vs. Louisville

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from August 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.