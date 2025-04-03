Indians Drop Nightcap in Split Doubleheader
April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Indianapolis Indians News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians stranded the game-tying runner on second base in the fifth inning en route to a 6-1 loss in Game 2 of a split doubleheader on Thursday at Victory Field. Indy won the opener via walk-off in eight innings, 7-6.
Following a one-out double by Christian Franklin in the fifth inning, Owen Caissie launched a triple into the right-field corner to plate the first run of the game in favor of Iowa (3-2). Caissie then came home on a Jonathon Long single to extend the lead, 2-0.
The Indians (1-3) broke up a shutout bid when, following a one-out walk to Bryce Johnson, Nick Yorke roped his third double of the day to tighten the deficit to one run. The I-Cubs took the run back in the sixth inning before putting up another three in the seventh.
Prospects Cade Horton and Braxton Ashcraft (L, 0-2) dueled to start the game, with both teams held scoreless until the fifth. The Indians (1-3) were held to one hit - a double by Matt Gorski - at the hands of Horton, who went 3.1 innings with four walks and six strikeouts.
Gavin Hollowell (W, 1-0) stranded Indy's two doubles in scoring position in the fourth and fifth.
The six-game series continues on Friday night at Victory Field with a 6:35 PM ET first pitch. LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, -.--) will take the mound for Iowa while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Nashville's Four-Run Third Inning Enough to Best Stripers 5-1 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Caissie, Long Lead Iowa to Split Doubleheader against Indy - Iowa Cubs
- Sugar Land Leaps Past Durham 7-1 - Durham Bulls
- Three Home Runs Power Tides To Victory - Norfolk Tides
- Indians Drop Nightcap in Split Doubleheader - Indianapolis Indians
- Bats Respond Early as RailRiders Top Syracuse, 5-1 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Red Wings Fall to IronPigs in Both Games of Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Rained out for Third Time this Season, Doubleheader Friday in Columbus - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Saints and BCSG 360 to Host Twin Cities Diamond Classic Featuring Prominent HBCU Programs at CHS Field May 15-16 - St. Paul Saints
- Pitching Propels 'Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep of Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Frank X Scheduled to be at NBT Bank Stadium Tonight - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Homestand Highlights: April 8-13 - Louisville Bats
- Indians Earn First Win of 2025 Behind Malcom Nuñez Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: April 8-13 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons and Memphis Rained out Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 3, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds and Bisons Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders announce return of College Rush & Military offers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- MiLB Announces National Partnership with Circle K Convenience Stores - IL
- Late Inning Offense Secures First Home Win of 2025 - Columbus Clippers
- April 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 3 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Lockhart Dices up Express Batters in Rally Attempt - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Indianapolis Indians Stories
- Indians Drop Nightcap in Split Doubleheader
- Indians Earn First Win of 2025 Behind Malcom Nuñez Walk-Off
- Indians and I-Cubs Postponed Due to Forecasted Severe Weather
- Two-Run Ninth Hands Indians Loss in Home Opener
- Right-Handed Pitcher Thomas Harrington Selected by Pittsburgh