Indians Drop Nightcap in Split Doubleheader

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians stranded the game-tying runner on second base in the fifth inning en route to a 6-1 loss in Game 2 of a split doubleheader on Thursday at Victory Field. Indy won the opener via walk-off in eight innings, 7-6.

Following a one-out double by Christian Franklin in the fifth inning, Owen Caissie launched a triple into the right-field corner to plate the first run of the game in favor of Iowa (3-2). Caissie then came home on a Jonathon Long single to extend the lead, 2-0.

The Indians (1-3) broke up a shutout bid when, following a one-out walk to Bryce Johnson, Nick Yorke roped his third double of the day to tighten the deficit to one run. The I-Cubs took the run back in the sixth inning before putting up another three in the seventh.

Prospects Cade Horton and Braxton Ashcraft (L, 0-2) dueled to start the game, with both teams held scoreless until the fifth. The Indians (1-3) were held to one hit - a double by Matt Gorski - at the hands of Horton, who went 3.1 innings with four walks and six strikeouts.

Gavin Hollowell (W, 1-0) stranded Indy's two doubles in scoring position in the fourth and fifth.

The six-game series continues on Friday night at Victory Field with a 6:35 PM ET first pitch. LHP Jordan Wicks (0-0, -.--) will take the mound for Iowa while Indianapolis has yet to name a starter.

