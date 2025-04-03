Three Home Runs Power Tides To Victory

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

CHARLOTTE, NC --- The Norfolk Tides (3-3) defeated the Charlotte Knights (4-2), 6-3, on Thursday night at Truist Field. The Tides won their second consecutive game with the help of three home runs.

The first home run came in the second inning from Luis Vázquez, his first of the season. Charlotte answered right away with a three-run homer by Bobby Dalbec in the bottom-half, proving to be their only runs scored on the night.

Samuel Basallo tied the game up with a two-run homer in the fifth, marking the second home run of the game for the Tides. The game remained tied at 3-3 until the seventh inning when Connor Pavolony ripped a two-out RBI single to score Livan Soto. The 4-3 lead was extended to 6-3 in the eighth inning when Jud Fabian sunk the dagger on a two-run shot himself, his second home run of the series.

For a second straight night, the Tides bullpen did not allow a run. A combined effort from Kade Strowd (W, 2.0 IP, 5 SO), Roansy Contreras (1.0 IP, SO) and Corbin Martin (SV, 1.0 IP) sealed the 6-3 win for the Tides. Game four of the series is set for tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:04 p.m. LHP Raúl Alcantara (0-1, 0.00) is the probable for Norfolk while RHP Nick Nastrini is scheduled to throw for Charlotte.

