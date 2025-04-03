Bisons and Memphis Rained out Thursday
April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Buffalo Bisons News Release
Memphis, TN - The Buffalo Bisons and Memphis Redbirds were postponed on Thursday evening due to inclement weather that has rendered the field unplayable.
The two teams are scheduled to make up Thursday's game as a doubleheader on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT at AutoZone Park. Two seven inning games are scheduled, with at least a 30 minute break in between games.
Both games can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, bisons.com, as well as the Audacy App starting at 5:25 p.m. The 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro will be on the call for both games on Friday.
The series will continue with two games over the weekend, culminating in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Indians Earn First Win of 2025 Behind Malcom Nuñez Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: April 8-13 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons and Memphis Rained out Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 3, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds and Bisons Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders announce return of College Rush & Military offers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- MiLB Announces National Partnership with Circle K Convenience Stores - IL
- Late Inning Offense Secures First Home Win of 2025 - Columbus Clippers
- April 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 3 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Lockhart Dices up Express Batters in Rally Attempt - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Bisons and Memphis Rained out Thursday
- All New 'Win It Wednesdays' Debut April 9th with Unique, In-Game Prizes
- Bisons Unable to Keep Pace with Memphis on Wednesday
- Bisons Drop Series Opener in Memphis
- Today's Bisons/Red Wings Game at Sahlen Field Postponed Due to Rain