Bisons and Memphis Rained out Thursday

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







Memphis, TN - The Buffalo Bisons and Memphis Redbirds were postponed on Thursday evening due to inclement weather that has rendered the field unplayable.

The two teams are scheduled to make up Thursday's game as a doubleheader on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. EDT at AutoZone Park. Two seven inning games are scheduled, with at least a 30 minute break in between games.

Both games can be heard on The Bet 1520 AM, bisons.com, as well as the Audacy App starting at 5:25 p.m. The 'Voice of the Bisons' Pat Malacaro will be on the call for both games on Friday.

The series will continue with two games over the weekend, culminating in the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

