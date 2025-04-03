Red Wings Fall to IronPigs in Both Games of Twin Bill

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Playing in their first doubleheader of 2025, the Rochester Red Wings fell in both games against Lehigh Valley Thursday afternoon, 8-1 in game one, and 3-1 in game two. In the first half of the twin bill, 3B Brady House paced the offense with a pair of hits that included his first home run of the year. LHP Garvin Alston pitched 1.2 hitless innings of relief in his first appearance of 2025, relieving starting pitcher RHP Hyun-Il Choi. In game two, 1B Trey Lipscomb was responsible for the Red Wings only multi-hit performance with a pair of singles.

Game 1:

After a scoreless first and second inning, Lehigh Valley struck first in the top of the third. SS Rafael Lantigua kicked things off with a leadoff walk, and moved up to third the next at-bat on a 1B Carson Taylor single to center field. With runners on the corners, LF Justin Crawford drilled a sharp line drive to right field, scoring Lantigua and moving Taylor to second. After back-to-back strikeouts, 2B Christian Arroyo kept the inning alive with a double to deep center field, scoring Taylor and Crawford. Lehigh Valley took a 3-0 lead into the fourth inning.

Both teams were silent until the Red Wings' 3B Brady House launched a two-out, 428-foot bomb over the center field wall in the bottom of the fifth to make it 3-1 after five innings of play.

Lehigh Valley was not done yet and tacked on some insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning. Lantigua and defensive replacement SS Rodolfo Castro both reached base on back-to-back infield errors by the Red Wings, putting runners on first and second with no outs. Crawford singled, beating the diving third baseman to load the bases for 3B Otto Kemp. The California native worked a bases-loaded walk to push across Lantigua and make the score 4-1. The IronPigs did not stop there as RF Gabriel Rincones Jr. laced a low line drive that ended up in the left-center field triangle at Innovative Field for a triple, clearing the bases for Lehigh Valley. Christian Arroyo piled on another run with a ground out to third base that allowed Rincones to score from third. Lehigh Valley took a commanding 8-1 lead after six and a half innings.

In the bottom half of the seventh, the Red Wings went down in order and dropped the first half of the twin bill, 8-1.

RHP Hyun-il Choi took the ball for Rochester in his first career start for the Red Wings. The South Korean native put in 4.0 innings of work, allowing three runs on five hits, while striking out five and walking two. Choi was chased by LHP Garvin Alston, who made his 2025 debut, and tossed 1.2 hitless innings, striking out and walking just one batter. RHP Chase Helvey entered in the sixth inning with two outs and finished the game for Rochester. The Charlotte, North Carolina native went 1.1 innings, giving up five runs, two earned, on two hits, with two strikeouts and two walks.

Game one's Player of the Game goes to 3B Brady House. The Nationals organization third third-ranked prospect (MLB.com) went 2-for-3 with a home run, one RBI, and a run scored. House's home run in the bottom of the fifth was his first of the 2025 campaign and the earliest home run of his career (4/7/23, FBG).

Game 2:

Lehigh Valley picked up where they left off in Game One in the top of the first in Game Two. After a leadoff single and a double play, LF Gabriel Rincones Jr. launched a 414-foot home run to dead center to make it a 1-0 ballgame after the top of the first inning.

The Red Wings answered back immediately in the bottom half of the first. Lead-off hitter CF Robert Hassell III singled on a sharp line drive to right field. He then advanced to second base in the next at-bat on a called balk. Two batters later, DH Franchy Cordero flared a double past the diving center fielder, scoring Hassell from second and tying the game at one a piece after an inning of play.

The second and third proved to be scoreless, and Lehigh Valley struck once again in the fourth. RF Cal Stevenson worked a leadoff walk, and proceeded to steal second and third during the next at-bat. Two batters later, CF Justin Crawford reached on an error, which allowed Stevenson to score from third on the play and make it a 2-1 IronPigs lead.

The IronPigs did not stop there, pushing across another run in the top of the fifth. SS Rodolfo Castro worked a two-out walk and stole second base in the very next at-bat. Cal Stevenson kept the hot hand and roped a triple to the right-center field gap, allowing Castro to score standing from second. Lehigh Valley pushed their lead to 3-1 after five innings of play.

Rochester came to bat in the bottom of the seventh, still down a pair of runs. IronPigs RHP Michael Mercado struck out all three batters he faced to hand Rochester their second consecutive loss, 3-1.

RHP Chase Solesky made his first start as a Red Wing in Game Two. The Tulane alumni went 3.0 innings, giving up one run on five hits, with two strikeouts, and only one walk. LHP Konnor Pilkington was first out of the bullpen for the Red Wings, tossing 1.0 inning, allowing one run on one hit, striking out two, and only walking one. RHP Jack Sinclair entered the game in the fifth inning and worked 1.1 innings, allowing one earned, on one hit, with two strikeouts and three walks. RHP Joan Adon chased Sinclair with one out in the top of the sixth inning. The Dominican Republic native finished the game with 1.2 scoreless innings on just one hit while walking one.

Rochester's Game Two Player of the Game goes to 1B Trey Lipscomb. The former Tennessee Volunteer went 2-for-3, with a double, his second multi-hit performance of the season (3/29). Through four games, Lipscomb's .357 batting average is tied for the highest on the team (min. 10 AB) with Franchy Cordero..

The two teams will meet for the fourth time in a six-game series Friday night. Rochester will send LHP Andrew Alvarez to the mound for his second start of the year and first start at Innovative Field in 2025, against IronPigs RHP Seth Johnson. The first pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

International League Stories from April 3, 2025

