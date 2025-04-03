RailRiders announce return of College Rush & Military offers

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have announced two special offers for the upcoming 2025 season. After popular runs in 2024, the College Rush ticket offer has returned for students and the Military Discount has been upgraded for active or retired members of the Armed Forces.

College Rush

College students can get $10 bleacher seats for any home game at PNC Field this season. Tickets can be purchased using the student's valid .edu email address on the RailRiders website, and is limited to two tickets per transaction. Please note that this offer is valid for every game of the 2025 season with the exception of July 4.

Military Discount

Active or retired members of the military will receive $5 off tickets purchased at the RailRiders Box Office at PNC Field when they show a valid identification card. The offer is good for up to six tickets per person and valid for any home game in 2025.

Single-game and season tickets are on sale now. For more information, contact the RailRiders front office at (570) 969-BALL or visit swbrailriders.com to purchase tickets online.

