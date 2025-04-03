Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 3 vs. Lehigh Valley

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Lehigh Valley IronPigs (2-2) vs. Rochester Red Wings (2-1)

Thursday, April 3, 2025 - G1: 1:05 p.m. ET - Innovative Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: RHP Kyle Tyler (NR) vs. RHP Hyun-Il Choi (NR)

G2: RHP Alan Rangel (0-0, 6.75) vs. RHP Chase Solesky (NR)

RAIN, RAIN GO AWAY: Yesterday's game between the Rochester Red Wings and Lehigh Valley IronPigs was postponed due to inclement weather, marking the Red Wings' second postponement of the season...the two teams will play a seven-inning doubleheader this afternoon, with RHP HYUN-IL CHOI taking the ball for Rochester against IronPigs RHP Kyle Tyler in game one...in the back half of the twin bill, RHP CHASE SOLESKY will make his Red Wings debut against RHP Alan Rangel.

HOT WINGS: Tuesday's win marked the first time since 2016 the Red Wings have picked up a win in their first home game, and first in franchise history against Lehigh Valley (four games)...the offense scored 10 runs on the back of 12 hits in the contest, the first time Rochester has scored double digit runs in their home opener since a 12-11 win against Ottawa on 4/7/2007.

JUST HOW WE DREW IT UP: C DREW MILLAS tripled twice for the first time in his career, and homered in Tuesday's victory, going 3-for-4 with five RBI (T-career-high), a walk and two runs scored...he is the first Red Wing since at least 2004 to log two triples and a homer in the same game, the first catcher at the Triple-A or MLB level since Ivan Rodriguez on 5/12/2000 with Texas, and first in professional baseball since C Chris Wallace did so with Single-A Lexington (HOU) on 4/22/2011...

3B BRADY HOUSE also notched a triple in the contest, giving the Red Wings three triples in a game for the first time since 7/18/2023 against Durham.

Lehigh Valley added two more triples to bring the total to five between both teams...this is the first Red Wings game with at least five three-baggers since at least 2004.

GOOD FIRST IMPRESSIONS: LHP SHINNOSUKE OGASAWARA made his first professional start in the United States Tuesday, and logged his first victory quality start after allowing one earned on five hits across 6.0 strong innings while striking out six with no walks...he is the first Red Wings pitcher to log a quality start in their home opener since Aaron Slegers on 4/9/2018...

Ogasawara is the first Asian-born pitcher to log a victory with the Red Wings since Taiwan native Chih-Wei Hu on 5/19/2015 (G1).

IT'S NO HASSELL: Tuesday marked CF ROBERT HASSELL III first three-hit performance at the Triple-A level, and first since 5/4/2024 with Double-A Harrisburg...the Tennessee native went 3-for-5 in the contest, adding a double, an RBI and two runs scored...after going 0-for-5 on Opening Day in Buffalo, he has collected five hits in nine at-bats across the last two games.

FRANCH-ISE MODE: DH FRANCHY CORDERO went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored in his first game as a Red Wing at Innovative Field Tuesday, his first three-hit game since 5/7/2023 against Rochester...yesterday's game marked his 750th at the Minor League level.

