Frank X Scheduled to be at NBT Bank Stadium Tonight

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Syracuse Mets News Release







Syracuse, NY - Frank X, the man who the recent Apple TV documentary "Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison" is centered around, is scheduled to be at NBT Bank Stadium tonight when the Syracuse Mets host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) at 6:35 p.m.

Frank X is slated to throw a first pitch, and there is a Jim Morrison lookalike contest before the game.

"Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison" is a documentary that theorizes that Jim Morrison, the lead singer for the rock band "The Doors" is actually still alive and living in Syracuse as a maintenance worker named Frank X.

Thursday's game is also a Dollar Thursday, featuring $1 sodas, $2 Hofmann hot dogs, and $3 16 oz beers.

