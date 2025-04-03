Frank X Scheduled to be at NBT Bank Stadium Tonight
April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - Frank X, the man who the recent Apple TV documentary "Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison" is centered around, is scheduled to be at NBT Bank Stadium tonight when the Syracuse Mets host the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A New York Yankees) at 6:35 p.m.
Frank X is slated to throw a first pitch, and there is a Jim Morrison lookalike contest before the game.
"Before the End: Searching for Jim Morrison" is a documentary that theorizes that Jim Morrison, the lead singer for the rock band "The Doors" is actually still alive and living in Syracuse as a maintenance worker named Frank X.
Thursday's game is also a Dollar Thursday, featuring $1 sodas, $2 Hofmann hot dogs, and $3 16 oz beers.
