Sugar Land Leaps Past Durham 7-1
April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Durham Bulls News Release
DURHAM, NC - Shay Whitcomb connected for a pair of solo home runs to lead Sugar Land past the Durham Bulls 7-1 at the DBAP on Thursday night.
Whitcomb, who tied for the minor league lead in home runs in 2023, hit his first of the season in the sixth against Bulls reliever Garrett Acton. Two innings later, Whitcomb took out Joey Gerber to start the frame. Jesus Bastidas hit a three-run shot in the ninth against Jonathan Hernandez to put the game away, pushing the Sugar Land (3-3) lead to 7-0.
The Bulls (3-3) managed only three hits in the game, two from catcher Kenny Piper, a single off the Blue Monster in the third inning, then a solo home run in the ninth.
Ian Seymour (L, 1-1) suffered the tough-luck loss when he permitted just a fifth inning run on a triple from Brice Matthews. Seymour fanned 10 over his five innings against no walks.
Key Moments: The Bulls hit into three double plays in Thursday's loss. Durham's best chance to build a productive inning came in the fourth when Eloy Jimenez drew a leadoff walk, but was doubled off first base when Bob Seymour hooked a line drive into Whitcomb's glove at first base. He then tagged Jimenez for a double play.
Flynn's Early Exit: In the ninth, Bulls reliever Michael Flynn's first pitch was smashed a 93.6mph one-hopper off of his pitching arm by Tommy Sacco. Flynn made two warmup pitches attempting to remain in the game, but departed. Jonathan Hernandez came on in emergency relief, but walked a batter before surrendering Bastidas' three-run homer to center.
Welcome Back: Sugar Land's Jayden Murray recorded five outs against four Bulls batters in relief. Murray pitched one game for the Bulls in 2022, making a start against Gwinnett. Murray tossed an immaculate second inning in that game. Murray was then reassigned back to Double-A Montgomery, then traded by the Rays the next week.
On Deck: Logan Workman (0-0, 4.50) is expected to start for Durham on Friday night against Sugar Land's Aaron Brown (0-1, 13.50) at 6:35 PM ET.
