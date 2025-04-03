Caissie, Long Lead Iowa to Split Doubleheader against Indy

INDIANAPOLIS, IN. - The Iowa Cubs split today's doubleheader against the Indianapolis Indians as the home team took the first game 7-6, but Iowa followed with a dominant game two victory 6-1 as the series leans towards Iowa two games to one.

GAME 1: FINAL/8 - INDIANAPOLIS 7, IOWA 6

In game one of today's doubleheader, the Indians came out scoring in the first three innings, including back-to-back home runs in the third as they took a 6-0 lead.

The I-Cubs were blanked for five straight innings before they stormed back and scored six unanswered runs in the sixth and seventh frame to make it 6-6 at the end of seven.

After Moises Ballesteros led off the sixth with a single and Kevin Alcántara drew a walk, Ben Cowles hit his first triple of the season into right field, scoring Ballesteros and Alcántara to finally get on the board for Iowa.

Following the two runs, Carlos Pérez drew the second walk of the inning and Reese McGuire scored for the third run. Darius Hill followed with his first double of the season then Owen Caissie followed with his own double and plated two more runs for a 6-5 game.

In the top of the seventh, Ballesteros reached base on a fielding error which followed with a James Triantos first double and drove in Ballesteros for a 6-6 game.

Iowa's pitching staff earned 12 strikeouts on the day with Riley Martin and Ethan Roberts leading the charge with eight combined strikeouts.

In extra innings, Indy started with a runner in scoring position. On a wild pitch by reliever Brandon Hughes, the runner advanced to third. After a fielder's choice, the runner scored from third and won the game for the Indians 7-6.

GAME 2: FINAL/7 - IOWA 6, INDIANAPOLIS 1

As game two got under way, it became more of a pitching clinic for Cade Horton as he retired nine of the last 10 batters including a 1-2-3 second inning.

The game remained scoreless through three and a half innings as Iowa produced five hits and held Indy to zero until the bottom of the fourth inning.

Horton ended his night on just 59 pitches in 3.1 innings and added six punchouts. Gavin Hollowell made his second appearance tonight and got out of the fourth adding a strikeout.

The I-Cubs finally got on the board for a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth as Christian Franklin ripped a double to left field, Owen Caissie ripped his first triple of the season to right field and plated Franklin for the first run for either team. Jonathon Long followed with a single to center field and drove in Caissie for a two-run gap over Indy. That marked Long's first RBI of the season.

Indy immediately answered back in the bottom of the fifth with a run of their own but Hollowell and Jack Neely were able to get out of the frame and allow any more damage heading to the sixth.

Iowa added some insurance in the top of the sixth as Greg Allen earned his second double of the season and after Reese McGuire drew a walk, Franklin reached base on a fielding error but scored Allen for a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh.

In the top of the seventh, Long singled, his third hit of the night, Cowles and Triantos drew back-to-back walks to load the bases. Dixon Machado flew out to center but plated Long for another run to extend the lead to three. Allen added his second double of the night and scored Cowles with Iowa up four runs. McGuire added a hit to his line and scored Allen for a 6-1 win to split the doubleheader.

The I-Cubs continue this week's series against the Indianapolis Indians on Friday, April 4 as first pitch is slated for 5:35 p.m. CT/6:35 p.m. ET and left-hander Jordan Wicks will take the mound for Iowa.

