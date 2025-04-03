13 Hits Lift Jacksonville to Thursday Night Win over Worcester

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A strong outing from Janson Junk (W, 1-1) coupled with 13 hits helped the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp defeat the Worcester Red Sox 5-1, Thursday night from VyStar Ballpark.

Tied 1-1 in the second, Jacob Berry cracked a one out double and quickly stole third. With a runner at third, Albert Almora laced an RBI single which put Jacksonville (4-2) ahead of Worcester (2-3) 2-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp bats stayed hot in the sixth. Jack Winkler and Brian Navarreto smacked two straight singles. Following a lineout, Andrew Pintar singled in Winkler. Two batters later, Ronny Simon singled to load the bases. With bases full of Shrimp, a ground ball coupled with an error allowed Maximo Acosta to reach base and Navarreto scored to give the Jumbo Shrimp a three-run advantage.

Jacksonville's final tally came in the eighth inning. Pintar walked to start the inning. Following a strikeout, he swiped second base. With a runner at second, Simon smoked an RBI single, extending the Jumbo Shrimp lead to four.

Jacksonville opened the scoring in the first. Almora singled to start the frame. He quickly stole second and three batters later, Deyvison De Los Santos ripped an RBI single giving Jacksonville an early lead against Worcester.

The Woo Sox responded quickly. With one out in the second, Blake Sabol and Abraham Toro cracked back-to-back singles. A stolen base and an error put runners on second and third when Nate Eaton cracked an RBI single that tied the game at one.

