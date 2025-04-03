Nashville's Four-Run Third Inning Enough to Best Stripers 5-1

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (2-4) saw their two-game winning streak come to an end courtesy of a 5-1 defeat at the hands of the Nashville Sounds (2-4) on Thursday night at Coolray Field. Rehabbing Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy caught seven innings and went 1-for-3 in his second game with Gwinnett.

Decisive Plays: Gwinnett had an early opportunity with the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, but a strikeout and a fly out stranded all three runners. In the third inning, Nashville collected four consecutive hits with two away to drive in four runs. Ernesto Martinez Jr. laced a two-run single for a 2-0 lead, and Jorge Alfaro had the big blast with a two-run home run (1) over the left field wall. A sacrifice fly from Wes Clarke made it a 5-0 lead. The Stripers got on the scoreboard in the eighth as a fly ball from Luke Williams deflected off left fielder Adam Hall's glove to drive home Chandler Seagle.

Key Contributors: Gwinnett starting pitcher Chad Kuhl (L, 0-2) went 6.0 innings (8 H, 5 ER, 4 SO), but was outdueled by Nashville's Logan Henderson (W, 1-1), who tossed 5.0 scoreless innings (3 H, 5 BB, 8 SO). Charles Leblanc (2-for-4) collected his first multi-hit game in a Gwinnett uniform. Martinez Jr. and Alfaro each had two RBIs for Nashville.

Noteworthy: Eddy Alvarez continued his six-game on-base streak to begin the season with a second-inning walk. Luke Waddell extended his hitting streak to five games, going 1-for-3. With 10 total strikeouts, the Stripers' pitching staff has now fanned 40 batters in the first three games of the series.

Next Game (Friday, April 4): Gwinnett vs. Nashville, 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. Atlanta Braves' RHP Spencer Strider (0-0, 3.00 ERA) is scheduled to make his second rehab start for the Stripers opposite RHP Carlos Rodriguez (1-0, 0.00 ERA) of the Sounds. Celebrate 404 Night at the ballpark featuring the first Atlanta Black Crackers Tribute and Fireworks Friday of the season. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com. Live Video Stream: Bally Sports Live.

