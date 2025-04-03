Celestino Homers But Mets Fall to RailRiders, 5-1, on Thursday Night
April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Syracuse Mets News Release
Syracuse, NY - After squandering early chances to put runs on the board, the Syracuse Mets fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 5-1, on Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (3-3) got the offense going early with three runs in the top of the first inning. An RBI single from Everson Pereira and a two-run double from José Rojas put Syracuse (2-3) in an early hole, 3-0. The Mets almost countered in the bottom of the first, but stranded the bases loaded.
The RailRiders added to their lead in the second with a solo home run from Braden Shewmake to go up 4-0. After the homer, Mets starter Blade Tidwell bounced back to retire the next six batters.
In the bottom of the second, Syracuse missed another chance to cut the deficit. Gilberto Celestino led off with a double, and Rowdey Jordan reached on a fielder's choice, but with runners on the corners and one out, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Brandon Leibrandt put away the next two batters to escape the jam.
In the seventh, the Mets tallied their only run of the game with a solo home run from Celestino. Syracuse only had four hits on the night, all coming from Celestino and José Azocar, who had a single and a double.
The RailRiders added insurance to their lead in the eighth on a fielder's choice that brought Pereira in to score and make it a 5-1 game.
The Mets bullpen quartet of Tyler Zuber, Dedniel Nuñez, Genesis Cabrera, and Kevin Herget pitched five and two-thirds innings and only allowed one run.
Syracuse and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continue their six-game series on Friday night with the fourth game. Right-hander Justin Hagenman is scheduled to start on the mound for the Mets opposite right-hander Jake Woodford for the RailRiders. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
Gilberto Celestino
(Kylie Richelle)
