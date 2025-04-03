WooSox' Bats Quiet in 5-1 Loss to Jumbo Shrimp

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Worcester Red Sox News Release







JACKSONVILLE, FL -- Quinn Priester hurled four innings and struck out six in his first start of the 2025 regular season, but the Worcester Red Sox (2-3) fell to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (4-2) by a final score of 5-1 on Thursday night in the third game of their six-game set at VyStar Ballpark.

After being shut out the night before, the Jumbo Shrimp wasted no time pushing across the first run of the game. Albert Almora Jr. led off the bottom half of the first inning with a single and went station to station before Deyvison De Los Santos grounded a base hit up the middle to score the outfielder. It was the only run Jacksonville would score in the frame against WooSox starter Quinn Priester as the game moved to the second with the Shrimp on top 1-0.

Worcester answered in the next half inning, tying up the game with three consecutive one-out singles, but Jacksonville took the lead right back in the bottom of the second following Almora Jr.'s RBI knock. A member of the Chicago Cubs' curse-breaking World Series win in 2016, Almora Jr. signed a minor league contract with the Miami Marlins this past January. Heading into the third, Worcester trailed, 2-1.

Priester and Jacksonville starter Janson Junk traded scoreless third and fourth innings as the game rolled into the fifth. After lacing an RBI single in his first at-bat, WooSox outfielder Nate Eaton belted a hanging slider from Junk to deep left, but the ball died on the warning track as Jacksonville left fielder Andrew Pintar glided underneath for the first out of the inning. Junk would retire the next two WooSox batters to hold the Shrimp's narrow one-run margin.

Priester's night came to an end when Josh Winckowski relieved him on the mound to begin the bottom of the fifth. The former first rounder of the Pittsburgh Pirates finished with a line of 4 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 6 K in his first start of the 2025 regular season. In Winckowski's first inning of work, he allowed a walk and an infield hit before inducing a double play and groundout to end the frame.

Following a one-two-three sixth for the top of the WooSox' order, the Jumbo Shrimp bats added some insurance. Back-to-back singles on back-to-back pitches led off the inning for Jacksonville with Pintar grounding an RBI one-out single to left to give the Shrimp a two-run cushion. After a strikeout and infield knock, Maximo Acosta reached on a fielding miscue to score the fourth run of the game for Jacksonville. Winckowski punched out De Los Santos to end the inning, but the damage was done. Heading into the seventh, the Jumbo Shrimp held a 4-1 lead.

Jacksonville added another run in the eighth on Ronny Simon's RBI single while the WooSox' bats went down quietly over the final three frames. Jacksonville took game three of the six-game set by a final score of 5-1. Priester (L, 0-1) was handed the loss while Junk (W, 1-0) earned the victory.

The WooSox and Jumbo Shrimp will continue their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. on Friday night at VyStar Ballpark. Southpaw Shane Drohan (1-0, 0.00) will make his first start of the year for Worcester after picking up the win in two innings of relief on March 30. Drohan will oppose right-hander Robinson Pina (1-0, 3.60) for Jacksonville. Radio coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.