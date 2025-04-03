SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 3, 2025

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2-3) vs. Syracuse Mets (2-2)

April 3, 2025 | Game 6 | Road Game 6 | NBT Bank Stadium | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Brandon Leibrandt (0-0, 2.25) vs. RH Blade Tidwell (0-0, 1.80)

Leibrandt: Allowed one run on four hits over 4.0 IP in SWB debut @ LHV on 3/28 with 5 K & 1 BB (5-4 LHV)

Tidwell: Allowed one run on five hits over 5.0 IP in 3/28 ND @ WOR with 5 K & 1 BB (4-3 SYR)

LAST TIME OUT- Syracuse, NY (April 2, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 5-1 to the Syracuse Mets on Wednesday at NBT Bank Stadium. Three Mets pitchers limited the RailRiders to four hits and a total of seven base runners, three of which reached in the ninth.

Syracuse tabbed a run in the bottom of the first against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Erick Leal, who was making his first appearance in affiliated ball since September 2019. Former RailRider and Yankee Billy McKinney singled and scored on a double by Joey Meneses.

The Mets doubled their lead in the fifth on another single by McKinney and run-scoring double by Meneses.

Leal (0-1) struck out seven and walked one over five innings of work in his first SWB appearance. Dom Hamel (1-0) held the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre offense to a pair of hits and a walk over his five innings.

The Mets added a run on two hits and a walk against Ian Hamilton in the sixth inning and plated two more in the bottom of the eighth off McKinley Moore.

The RailRiders broke up the shutout in the ninth with two down. Jorbit Vivas singled in Grant Richardson but was tagged out at second trying to stretch the hit. Austin Warren allowed the ninth-inning tally but recorded his first save of the season for the Mets.

ALMOST DOESN'T COUNT- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke up Syracuse's shutout bid on the final play of the game Wednesday afternoon. The RailRiders were only shut out three times last season in 149 games. The club was blanked eight times the year prior in 148 contests.

VETERAN MOVE- Dominic Smith was re-signed by the Yankees on a Minor League contract Monday and has been assigned to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Smith hit .297 for New York during Spring Training but opted out of his contract during the finals days in Tampa. In 37 at-bats over 13 games, he hit three home runs and drove in 12. Smith is a career .246 hitter during eight big league seasons spanning 693 games. Smith played for the New York Mets in each of his first six years in the Majors. During his time in the Mets organization, he appeared in 56 Minor League games for Syracuse.

HOT STREAK- Outfielder Ismael Munguia has hit safely in all five RailRiders games so far this season; the only player to do so for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Only six International League players and 14 total across Triple-A baseball have five-game hitting streaks entering game six of the season.

SECOND TIME AROUND- Southpaw Brandon Leibrandt takes the ball tonight for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. The lefty made the Opening Day start in Allentown last Friday, working four innings in his RailRiders debut. Leibrandt has faced four of Syracuse's hitters during his career, with former Yankee and RailRider Billy McKinney having the most success (2-for-7).

WORKING BACK- Erick Leal's first start in affiliated ball since September 1, 2019, was a solid effort. The right-hander struck out seven over five innings and walked just one.

NEW ADDITION- Jake Woodford was signed to a Minor League contract by the Yankees on March 28 and added to the RailRiders roster Tuesday. The right-hander went 0-2 with Colorado over seven games (3 starts during Spring Training. He carried a 5.25 ERA with six strikeouts and four walks in 12 innings of work, but opted out and was released by the Rockies on March 23. Last season, Woodford spent time with the White Sox and Pirates organizations. He is currently slated to start for the RailRiders on Friday night.

MEET THE METS- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has 24 games against the Syracuse Mets this season. Each of the 12 first-half meetings are at NBT Bank Stadium. All of the second-half games are at PNC Field. The top affiliated of the New York teams squared off 24 times last season and split the set 12-12.

EARLY DAY- Everson Pereira's mid-fourth ejection Tuesday was the first since Jeter Downs was tossed from a game on June 28, 2024, against Worcester. Both Downs and skipper Shelley Duncan were ejected in the seventh inning of a 7-5 Oat Milkers win. Steven Jaschinski ejected Pereira yesterday and threw Downs and Duncan out of that game last June.

HOME SWEET HOME- The RailRiders continue this nine-game road swing to start the 2025 campaign. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre will host Rochester at PNC Field on April 8.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York lost its second straight game, falling 4-3 to Arizona on Wednesday night. The Diamondbacks scored twice in the first and twice in the second off Carlos Rodon. Anthony Volpe brought the Yankees within one in the bottom of the ninth with his fourth home run in five games... Somerset's season begins on April 4 at Hartford... Hudson Valley opens at home Friday against Jersey Shore... Tampa's season starts April 4 as well when they host Lakeland.

