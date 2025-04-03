Saints Rained out for Third Time this Season, Doubleheader Friday in Columbus
April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
St. Paul Saints News Release
COLUMBUS, OH - The St. Paul Saints have played as many games as they've had rainouts. For the third time this season one of their scheduled games was postponed due to rain. The Saints and Columbus Clippers were washed out on Thursday night at Huntington Park. The two teams will make it up as part of a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 4:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (NR) to the mound in Game 1 opposite Clippers LHP Doug Nikhazy (0-0, 3.60). In game two the Saints will go with RHP David Festa (1-0, 0.00) and the Clippers counter with LHP Ryan Webb (0-0, 2.25). Both games are scheduled for seven innings with game two beginning approximately 30 minutes at the conclusion of game one. Both games can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.
