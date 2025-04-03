St. Paul at Columbus Postponed

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







Tonight's game between the St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a double header tomorrow, Friday, April 4th at 5:05pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

