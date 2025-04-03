St. Paul at Columbus Postponed
April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)
Columbus Clippers News Release
Tonight's game between the St. Paul Saints and Columbus Clippers has been postponed due to rain. It will be made up as a double header tomorrow, Friday, April 4th at 5:05pm. Both games will be 7-inning contests with game two starting approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.
Check out the Columbus Clippers Statistics
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Red Wings Fall to IronPigs in Both Games of Twin Bill - Rochester Red Wings
- Saints Rained out for Third Time this Season, Doubleheader Friday in Columbus - St. Paul Saints
- St. Paul at Columbus Postponed - Columbus Clippers
- Saints and BCSG 360 to Host Twin Cities Diamond Classic Featuring Prominent HBCU Programs at CHS Field May 15-16 - St. Paul Saints
- Pitching Propels 'Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep of Red Wings - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Frank X Scheduled to be at NBT Bank Stadium Tonight - Syracuse Mets
- Bats Homestand Highlights: April 8-13 - Louisville Bats
- Indians Earn First Win of 2025 Behind Malcom Nuñez Walk-Off - Indianapolis Indians
- Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: April 8-13 - Louisville Bats
- Bisons and Memphis Rained out Thursday - Buffalo Bisons
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 3, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Redbirds and Bisons Postponed Due to Weather - Memphis Redbirds
- RailRiders announce return of College Rush & Military offers - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- MiLB Announces National Partnership with Circle K Convenience Stores - IL
- Late Inning Offense Secures First Home Win of 2025 - Columbus Clippers
- April 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians - Iowa Cubs
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 3 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Lockhart Dices up Express Batters in Rally Attempt - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.