Pitching Propels 'Pigs to Doubleheader Sweep of Red Wings

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester, New York - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-2) used seven different arms to silence the Rochester Red Wings (2-3) bats across both ends of a doubleheader, capturing 8-1 and 3-1 wins on Thursday afternoon at Innovative Field.

Game One Scoreless thru the first two innings, the 'Pigs jumped on the board first in the third. After the first two hitters reached, Justin Crawford collected his first triple-A RBI with a base hit, driving in the first run of the game. Two outs later, Christian Arroyo blasted a double to centerfield, scoring two more runs.

The Red Wings got their lone run of the game on a Brady House solo homer in the fifth, his first of the season.

The 'Pigs put the game to bed with a five-run seventh. Otto Kemp forced home a run with a bases loaded walk before Gabriel Rincones Jr. smoked a bases clearing three-run triple. Rincones then scored on an Arroyo groundout to make it 8-1.

Nicholas Padilla (1-0) earned the win with 1.1 innings of perfect relief for the 'Pigs, striking out one. Kyle Tyler didn't factor into the decision, but he started for the 'Pigs and allowed just one run in 4.2 innings in his first start of the season.

Hyun-il Choi (0-1) took the loss for the Red Wings, allowing three runs in four innings on five hits and two walks, striking out five.

Game Two The offenses were both off and running early as each side pushed across a run in the first. For the 'Pigs, Rincones launched his first triple-A homer, a solo shot, while the Red Wings got an RBI double from Franchy Cordero to tie the game.

The game stayed tied until the fourth when the 'Pigs scratched out a run. Cal Stevenson walked, stole second and third, then scored when an error allowed Crawford to reach, giving the 'Pigs the lead.

Stevenson gave the 'Pigs a crucial insurance run as he belted an RBI triple in the fifth, making it 3-1.

Michael Mercado (S, 1) struck out the side in the seventh to earn the save for the 'Pigs, locking down the win.

Guillo Zuniga (1-0) tossed a scoreless sixth, striking out one and allowing a hit, to earn the win for the 'Pigs. Alan Rangel started and allowed just one run in 4.2 frames, striking out five.

Konnor Pilkington (0-2) suffered the loss for the Red Wings, allowing an unearned run on a hit and walk, striking out two.

The two teams continue their series on Friday, April 4 with first pitch slated for 6:05 p.m. Seth Johnson (1-0, 0.00) is slated to go for the 'Pigs while Andrew Alvarez (0-0, 0.00) toes the rubber for the Red Wings.

