April 3 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Indianapolis Indians

IOWA CUBS (2-1) at INDIANAPOLIS INDIANS (0-2)

April 3 - 11:35 AM CT - Victory Field - Indianapolis, IN

Game one: RHP Caleb Kilian (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Bubba Chandler (0-0, -.--)

Game two: RHP Cade Horton (0-0, -.--) vs. RHP Braxton Ashcraft (0-1, 8.10)

TODAY'S GAMES : The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians are slated to play the second and third games of a six-game series today...right-hander Caleb Kilian is slated to start for Iowa vs. right-hander Bubba Chandler for the Indians in game one...right-hander Cade Horton will start game two for Iowa vs. Braxton Ashcraft ...the I-Cubs went 3-7 in twin bills last season.

COMEBACK VICTORY : Trailing 1-0 in the ninth inning, the Iowa Cubs scored two runs in the frame on a bases-loaded walk from Chase Strumpf and a ground out from Christian Franklin to secure a ninth inning comeback win... Kevin Alcántara went 2-for-4 with a double and James Triantos went 1-for-3 with a stolen base to lead the offense...starter Chris Flexen worked 4.2 innings and allowed one unearned run with five strikeouts... Brooks Kriske, Luke Little, Keegan Thompson and Jack Neely combined for 4.1 scoreless frames with Neely earning his first save.

ANOTHER ONE BITES THE DUST : The Iowa Cubs and Indianapolis Indians were postponed last night...it marked the second time weather has altered the I-Cubs schedule after Sunday in which Iowa and Omaha were postponed due to weather conditions...the game will be made up during the June 3-8 series at Omaha.

START ME UP : Iowa's starting pitching trio of Connor Noland, Jordan Wicks and Chris Flexen have posted a 2.03 ERA (3 ER in 13.1 IP) with 14 strikeouts through the first three games of the season...the starter's ERA is ranked fourth-best in the International League this season.

CLOSE CALLS : Iowa's squeaked out a 2-1 win Tuesday night at Indianapolis...it marked the first win for the I-Cubs in which they scored two runs or less since the club won 1-0 over Indianapolis on June 20, 2024.

GOOD MORNING : The I-Cubs are set to play their first of five games scheduled before noon...Iowa played two games before noon last year on May 15 at Syracuse in which they lost 4-3 and June 12 at Columbus as the suffered a 6-3 loss.

ROSTER RUNDOWN : In conjunction with the Chicago Cubs, the Iowa Cubs announced their Opening Day roster on Friday...18 players who have past suited up for Iowa...additionally, the roster features nine players on the Cubs' Top 30 Prospects List according to MLB.com, including RHP Cade Horton (No. 2), OF Owen Caissie (No. 3), C Moises Ballesteros (No. 4), INF James Triantos (No. 5), OF Kevin Alcántara (No. 6), INF Jonathon Long (No. 13), RHP Jack Neely (No. 16), INF Ben Cowles (No. 22) and OF Christian Franklin (No. 25).

RUNNIN' WILD : James Triantos, the No. 72 prospect in baseball (MLB.com), has hit safely in all three games and has stolen three bases...he is one of five players in the International League this season with three hits and three steals so far...James is coming off a season in which he batted .300/.346/.427 (133-for-443) with 36 extra-base hits and 47 stolen bases...James became the first Cubs minor leaguer with at least 130 hits and 45 stolen last season since 2010.

AWARD TOUR : The 2024 Buck O'Neil Cubs Minor League Player of the Year Moises Ballesteros made his first Triple-A Opening Day roster...it marked the second straight year Bally has won the award...the Venezuela native joined Iowa on June 18, 2024 and hit .281 (73- for-260) and was one of just nine position players to play in the International League last season aged 20 or younger.

VS. INDIANAPOLIS : Iowa and Indianapolis are set to face each other 18 times this season...after this series, the two teams will not see each other until July 29-Aug. 3...Iowa struggled against Indy last season, going 5-13 but snapped their seven-game skid against the club last night.

MARCH ON : The I-Cubs got off to a strong start last season as they posted a 15-12 record through March/April...Iowa tallied a four-game win streak from April 6-10 vs. Toledo and at St. Paul which marked their longest such streak of the season...Iowa hit .259 (28-for-108) with 10 extra-base hits with 12 walks during the three games in March and the pitching staff posted a 3.10 ERA (10 ER in 29.0 IP).

