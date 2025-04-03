Bats Respond Early as RailRiders Top Syracuse, 5-1

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







Syracuse, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders beat the Syracuse Mets 5-1 Thursday night at NBT Bank Stadium. The RailRiders offense opened an early lead and the pitching staff made it stick as Scranton/Wilkes-Barre leveled its record six games into the season.

After being limited to one ninth-inning run Wednesday afternoon, the RailRiders tagged Syracuse starter Blade Tidwell for three runs in the top of the first inning. Everson Pereira singled in Jorbit Vivas to open the account. With two down and two in scoring position, Jose Rojas doubled to the right field corner, driving in T.J. Rumfield and Pereira to cap the 3-0 start.

Braden Shewmake led off the second with a solo home run to right. The infielder's first home run with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a 377-foot launch to right, extended the early lead to 4-0.

Brandon Leibrandt made the advantage stick, pitching five scoreless, striking out five and walking two.

Giberto Celestino's solo home run to lead off the bottom of the seventh broke up the shutout bid.

Leibrandt (1-0) earned the win and Tidwell (0-1) took the loss. Kervin Castro, Colten Brewer and Yerry De Los Santos combined to limit the Mets to the one run on the homer and a walk with five strikeouts over the final four innings.

The RailRiders send Jake Woodford to the hill Friday night in his Yankees-affiliated debut against the Mets and Justin Hagenman. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

3-3

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.