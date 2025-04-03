Louisville Bats Homestand Highlights: April 8-13

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Louisville Bats News Release







LOUISVILLE, Kentucky - The Louisville Bats will return to Louisville Slugger Field for their first six-game homestand of the season next week! The week will be packed full of promotions and excitement, highlighted by the season's first 502 Friday and all-day festivities to celebrate Thunder Over Louisville on Saturday.

In their second home series of the season from Tuesday, April 8 to Sunday, April 13, the Bats will play host to the Indianapolis Indians, Triple-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. It is the first of two times that the Bats will host Indianapolis, with the Indians coming back to town for a three-game series from Tuesday, July 1 to Thursday, July 3. Nick Curran and Jim Kelch will be on the call for all six games on WKRD Sports Talk 790 AM. Bats games are also live streamed free on the MiLB and Bally Live apps.

This homestand will feature the introduction of the Bats/Louisville Sports Commission 50-50 Raffle. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase raffle tickets from members of the Louisville Sports Commission who will be at the ballpark throughout the games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Fans can purchase tickets for $4 each or in higher quantities for discounted rates for a chance to win a cash award. The drawing for the raffle winner will take place on Sunday. The 50-50 Raffle benefits Louisville Sports Commission's Playing It Forward program which donates new and gently used sports equipment to marginalized communities who cannot afford it.

Tuesday, April 8 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Taco Tuesday: Every Tuesday, enjoy $4 tacos at select concession stands!

Wednesday, April 9 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 11:00 a.m., with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m.

Senior Day: Bats fans 55 and older will receive half-off tickets to Wednesday's contest, presented by Humana.

Kentucky Derby 151 Day: Kick off Derby season with the Bats as we celebrate the race's 151 st running, presented by Churchill Downs.

Baseball Bingo: Sponsored by Meijer and Outback Steakhouse, fans can pick up a free Baseball Bingo card upon entry and follow along during the game with the chance to earn amazing prizes. All Baseball Bingo Cards include a coupon for a free Bloomin' Onion from Outback Steakhouse.

Senior Stroll Around the Bases: Presented by Humana, we invite all seniors to feel like a ballplayer by staying after the conclusion of the game for Senior Stroll Around the Bases!

Thursday, April 10 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m., with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Thrifty Thursdays: Every Thursday, enjoy $4 hot dogs, $2 popcorn and $2 sixteen-ounce Pepsi products!

Friday, April 11 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

502 Fridays: On select Fridays throughout the season, the Bats will be wearing special 502 Connect jerseys!

Dog Night: To celebrate National Pet Day, reserve your seats with a special ticket offer and bring your pup to the ballpark to help us fill the stands with furry friends! Tickets for owners will be $10 before gameday and will increase to $13 the day of the game. Dog tickets are $3 with 100% of the proceeds benefitting the Kentucky Humane Society. Presented by Kentucky Humane Society, Jefferson Animal Hospital and Derby City Poop Scoop.

Bats Dog Jersey Giveaway: As part of Dog Night festivities, the first 1,000 dogs through the gates will receive a red Bats dog jersey, presented by Cambria Hotels.

Student Pass Offer: Visit this link and use your student email address to receive $10 tickets for every Friday home game throughout the season!

Margarita Madness: Enjoy $6 margaritas, presented by Number Juan Tequila, available at all bars.

Brake the Bank: Stick around after the final out for Brake the Bank, presented by Tony's Brake & Alignment, where you will have a chance to win awards including $500 cash, a $250 gift certificate from Tony's Break and Alignment, Bats tickets, and more.

Saturday, April 12 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 2:05 p.m.

Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field: Thunder baseball is back! To celebrate one of the city's biggest events, the Bats will don brand new Derby City-themed jerseys, presented by Koorsen Fire & Security. For full details for Thunder at Louisville Slugger Field, click here.

Postgame Crashers Concert: Stick around after the game for a postgame concert on the field featuring The Crashers, beginning shortly after the final out.

Postgame Fireworks: At approximately 9:00 p.m., a spectacular fireworks show will light up the sky over the Clark Memorial Bridge, capping off a day of fun at the ballpark!

Sunday, April 13 - Louisville Bats vs. Indianapolis Indians

Gates Open: All gates will open at 12:00 p.m., with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m.

Kids Club Day: All members of the 2025 Kids Club are invited to join us for every Sunday home game for Kids Day, featuring tickets that come with a free kids meal (one per child). Kids can additionally enjoy the inflatables in the Hall of Fame Pavilion. Kids Club Day is presented by Kentucky Kingdom Theme & Water Park.

Philly's Best Non-Alcoholic Slushies: Stop by the Philly's Best stand at the top of section 124 each Sunday home game for $3 non-alcoholic slushies, presented by Philly's Best Frozen Desserts!

Kids Run the Bases: To finish up a fun-filled homestand, kids are encouraged to stick around and take a lap around the bases after the game.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.