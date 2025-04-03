MiLB Announces National Partnership with Circle K Convenience Stores

Minor League Baseball ("MiLB") today announced a new national partnership with Circle K, which will see the convenience store giant become the "Official Convenience Store of Minor League Baseball."

During the 2025 season, the Circle K brand will be integrated into the MiLB in-stadium experience through in-game video board assets at most MiLB ballparks and signage behind home plate in 37 MiLB ballparks. Circle K will also serve as the presenting partner of "The Baseball Traveler," an ongoing content series that highlights the best of the Minor League baseball experience and will include newsletters and road trip storytelling from MiLB.com reporter Ben Hill as he makes his way around the country visiting ballparks throughout the 2025 season.

Circle K is one of the largest convenience store brands in the U.S., with a network of approximately 7,100 locations serving customers across 48 states.

"At Circle K, our longstanding sponsorships of individual Minor League teams have given us a great opportunity to engage with our customers by connecting their love for baseball with our brand," said Brian Bednarz, Sr. Vice President of Operations for Circle K. "As the Official Convenience Store of Minor League Baseball, we're now pleased to take that relationship to new heights, bringing excitement and value to our customers at ballparks across the country while fueling their passion and support for America's Pastime."

"With locations from coast to coast across the United States, Circle K is a perfect partner for Minor League Baseball as we share nationwide reach, loyal customers and passionate fans," said Uzma Rawn Dowler, Major League Baseball's Chief Marketing Officer and Senior Vice President, Global Corporate Partnerships. "We look forward to building a national marketing program together to share the Minor League Baseball experience with the millions of loyal Circle K customers and providing Circle K with a creative platform that will reach millions of Minor League Baseball fans."

