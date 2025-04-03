Late Inning Offense Secures First Home Win of 2025

April 3, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







The first 70+ degree game of the year at Huntington Park saw the Clippers and St. Paul Saints battle in a scoreless tie late into the game on Wednesday night, with Columbus scoring in their final at bat to secure a 2-0 victory.

Making his Triple-A debut, Clippers starter Parker Messick was outstanding in four innings of work. The Plant City, Florida native kept St. Paul scoreless, surrendering just three hits, striking out two and walking a pair.

Columbus would threaten in the fourth, loading the bases behind singles from Will Wilson, Kody Huff, and Petey Halpin. But they were left stranded as Saints starting pitcher Andrew Morris induced a ground out and a strike out to escape the inning unscathed.

St. Paul loaded the bases in the top of the fifth with nobody out. Clippers reliever Luis Frías retired the next three Saints hitters in a row to keep the game scoreless.

Things remained quiet at the dish for both sides until the bottom of the eighth when Will Brennan led off the inning with a laser line drive single off the right field wall. He advanced to second on an errant pick off throw by Jacob Bosiokovic, then on to third as Juan Brito beat out the throw on an attempted sacrifice. Brito's bunt single put runners on the corners for Angel Martínez who broke the scoreless tie with a deep sacrifice fly to left, bringing home Brennan, giving the ClipShow their first lead of the game. Columbus wasn't done in the as Will Wilson's single through the right side plated Brito, extending their lead to 2-0.

St. Paul did not go quietly in the ninth. A leadoff double, followed by a walk, put two runners on for the Saints, but Parker Mushinski (W, 1-0) got Austin Martin to ground into a double play, then sent Emmanuel Rodriguez down swinging to secure the first home win of the season for the Clippers.

The series continues on Thursday night at Huntington Park. First pitch scheduled for 6:15pm. As part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión program, the Clippers will turn into Los Veleros, students 14 and above can present a valid school ID and receive a Reserved Seat Ticket for only $5, Thirsty Thursday™ drink specials all game, and the first 1,000 fans through the ballpark gates will receive a 2025 Clippers magnet schedule. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.