Knights Blanked by the RailRiders, 5-0
April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Charlotte Knights News Release
MOOSIC, PA - Wednesday night was a fast two-hour and nine-minute game, but a slow evening for the Charlotte Knights offense. One day after recording an impressive extra-inning win against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRIders, the Knights were held scoreless and fell by a final score of 5-0. Charlotte struck out 14 times and suffered their second shutout loss of the season.
Tyler Schweitzer impressed over the first three innings in his Triple-A debut. Schweitzer ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth and the RailRiders capitalized with an RBI single followed by a three-run Home Run. Schweitzer allowed one more run in the fifth and finished with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.
Cody Freeman and Chris Rodriguez spun 3.2 shutout innings out of the Knights bullpen; however, Charlotte's offense was unable to solve Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff. Kyle Teel notched two of the Knights three hits in the game and Tim Elko's ninth inning double was their lone extra-base hit.
Rodriguez made his first relief appearance of the season and was effective out of the bullpen. Freeman has yet to allow a run in four outings with the Knights.
The series is now knotted up at one game apiece. Game Three of this week's set in Pennsylvania is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 23, 2025
- Saints Can't Pull off Doubleheader Sweep, Fall 4-2 in Game Two - St. Paul Saints
- Chasers Drop Second Straight to Mud Hens - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Bellozo Gem, Late RBI Single Power Jacksonville to Third-Straight Win - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Red Wings Drop Both Ends of Doubleheader at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- Jones, Seelinger Star in Victory over Omaha - Toledo Mud Hens
- Bisons Sweep Doubleheader from Rochester - Buffalo Bisons
- Stripers Lose Another Nailbiter in Jacksonville, 3-2 - Gwinnett Stripers
- Knights Blanked by the RailRiders, 5-0 - Charlotte Knights
- Mick Abel Dazzles as 'Pigs Roll to Third Straight Win - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- RailRiders Toss Three-Hitter to Blank Charlotte - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Clippers Fall Short in Pitchers Duel - Columbus Clippers
- Sounds, Bulls Postponed Wednesday Night - Nashville Sounds
- Saints Blast Two Homers En Route to 5-1 Game One Victory - St. Paul Saints
- Wednesday Night's Game vs. Memphis Postponed - Norfolk Tides
- WooSox Sweep Doubleheader from Mets, Mayer Homers in Game 2 - Worcester Red Sox
- McNeil Reaches Base Three Times But Syracuse Loses Wednesday Doubleheader to Worcester - Syracuse Mets
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 23, 2025 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Benson, Bats Walks off Cubs in 1-0 Pitchers' Duel - Louisville Bats
- Iowa Falls in Extra Innings - Iowa Cubs
- 5th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game Set for Sunday, May 4th at Sahlen Field - Buffalo Bisons
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 23 at Buffalo - Rochester Red Wings
- April 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats - Iowa Cubs
- IronPigs Score Early and Often to Take Series Opener - Columbus Clippers
- Storm Chasers Drop Series Opener to Mud Hens in 13 Innings - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Mud Hens Earn Gritty 9-8 Walk-Off Win over Storm Chasers - Toledo Mud Hens
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.