Knights Blanked by the RailRiders, 5-0

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights News Release







MOOSIC, PA - Wednesday night was a fast two-hour and nine-minute game, but a slow evening for the Charlotte Knights offense. One day after recording an impressive extra-inning win against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRIders, the Knights were held scoreless and fell by a final score of 5-0. Charlotte struck out 14 times and suffered their second shutout loss of the season.

Tyler Schweitzer impressed over the first three innings in his Triple-A debut. Schweitzer ran into trouble in the bottom of the fourth and the RailRiders capitalized with an RBI single followed by a three-run Home Run. Schweitzer allowed one more run in the fifth and finished with five strikeouts in 4.1 innings pitched.

Cody Freeman and Chris Rodriguez spun 3.2 shutout innings out of the Knights bullpen; however, Charlotte's offense was unable to solve Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's pitching staff. Kyle Teel notched two of the Knights three hits in the game and Tim Elko's ninth inning double was their lone extra-base hit.

Rodriguez made his first relief appearance of the season and was effective out of the bullpen. Freeman has yet to allow a run in four outings with the Knights.

The series is now knotted up at one game apiece. Game Three of this week's set in Pennsylvania is scheduled for Thursday night at 6:35pm ET.

