WooSox Sweep Doubleheader from Mets, Mayer Homers in Game 2

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

WORCESTER, M.A. - The Worcester Red Sox (13-9) swept a doubleheader from the Syracuse Mets (10-13) on Wednesday at Polar Park with a pair of 5-4 wins, giving the home team nine wins in 10 games.

Offensively, Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer continued their strong starts in 2025, helping Worcester to its second doubleheader sweep in its last two series. Across two games, Anthony went 2-for-4 with 3 BB, a double and RBI, while Mayer went 4-for-6, with a two-run home run.

In game one, Mark Kolozsvary was the star for the WooSox. Down 1-0 in the second, Kolozsvary delivered a two-run single to left, plating Abraham Toro and Nate Eaton to give the home team the lead. Syracuse rallied for three to take the lead in the top of the fourth, helped by four walks and a hit-by-pitch in the inning, including three base-on-balls from Bryan Mata. Jon Singleton had the lone hit of the frame, an RBI single.

It was a 4-2 lead for Syracuse in the fifth, when Kolzsvary stepped to the plate with two on and two out. He saw two pitches, then clocked the third down the left field line for a game-tying, two-run double. After beginning the year in Double-A, Kolozsvary is 7-for-14 with a double, HR and 8 RBI in Worcester.

Anthony doubled in the sixth to put the go-ahead run in scoring position. He reached third, and with two outs and two on, Nick Sogard hit a ground ball up the middle-first baseman Joey Meneses dropped the throw from second, allowing Anthony to score the fifth and final WooSox run.

After Brendan Cellucci posted two vital scoreless relief innings in the fifth and sixth (and earned the win), Isaiah Campbell notched his first save of the season with a runless seventh.

Game two began with a bang, as Mayer slugged a two-run home run three batters in to the Worcester half of the first inning. Over his last six games, Mayer is now 12-26 (.461) with 4 home runs, 2 doubles and 16 RBI.

Anthony notched a sac-fly in the third after a Corey Rosier double, extending the lead to 3-0.

The teams traded two-run spurts from there-Syracuse plated a pair in the fourth on a solo shot from Jon Singleton and an error. Nathan Hickey blasted a two-run shot in the fifth, his third of the season. In 15 games this season, Hickey is now slashing .291/.333/.527 with 12 RBI.

Syracuse got two back off Austin Adams in his season debut, plating runs on an RBI groundout and a Luke Ritter single, but Adams struck out Niko Goodrum to strand the tying run.

Nick Burdi delivered a scoreless seventh and final inning in relief, earning his second save of the season. In eight relief appearances, Burdi now has the following line: 0.84 IP, 10.2 IP, 16 K, 3 BB.

The WooSox continue the seven-game homestand on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. versus the Syracuse Mets at Polar Park. On the mound, Hunter Dobbins faces Syracuse's Brandon Sproat. Television coverage is on NESN, while radio coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. on 98.9 Nash Icon and the WooSox Radio Network.

