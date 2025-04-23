April 23 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs at Louisville Bats

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Iowa Cubs News Release







IOWA CUBS (11-8) at LOUISVILLE BATS (12-10)

April 23 - 10:05 AM CT - Louisville Slugger Field - Louisville, KY

RHP Cade Horton (1-1, 1.46) vs. RHP Chase Petty (0-2, 4.76)

TODAY'S GAME : The Iowa Cubs take on the Louisville Bats in the second of a six-game series starting this morning...right-hander Cade Horton is slated to make his fourth start of the season...right-hander Chase Petty is scheduled to start for Louisville.

TUESDAY EVENING : Iowa dropped the series-opening game at Louisville by an 8-4 score last night... Kevin Alcántara and Owen Caissie each homered for Iowa... Moises Ballesteros had two hits and extended his hit streak to 10 games... Javier Assad made the start on Major League rehab and worked 4.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits with five strikeouts.

BALLY, BALLY : Moises Ballesteros extended his career-long hit streak to 10 games last night, during which he is hitting .500 (19-for-38) with six extra-base hits...it marks the third-longest active hit streak in the International League and the longest by an I-Cub since Darius Hill hit in 10 straight from Aug. 23-Sept. 11, 2024...Bally ranks among IL leaders in hits (T-1st, 28), batting average (2nd, .389), on-base percentage (T-4th, .444), OPS (6th, 1.027), total bases (T-6th, 42) and slugging percentage (7th, .583).

DROPPIN' DIMES : I-Cubs pitching staff have been one of the most dominant when it comes to striking out opponents...currently the pitching staff is on a six-game streak with 10+ strikeouts or more dating back to April 15 vs. St. Paul...it marks the longest active streak in the International League and the longest by the I-Cubs staff since Aug. 30-Sept. 5, 2024 (also 6).

WELL, THAT WAS FUN : The Iowa Cubs defeated the St. Paul Saints by a 20-6 score on April 16 at Principal Park...the 20 runs were the most scored by the I-Cubs since Aug. 9, 2023 at Omaha (20) and the most by an International League team since Gwinnett scored 21 at St. Paul on July 3, 2024... Moises Ballesteros and Kevin Alcántara each tallied four hits and Cade Horton pitched 5.0 innings of one-run ball to earn the win.

GOING, GOING, GONE : Iowa clubbed eight home runs on April 16 to match a franchise record set on Aug. 9, 2008 at Round Rock...the I-Cubs became the first International League team to hit eight homers in a game since St. Paul at Louisville on June 13, 2024 (8).

THE BIG O : Owen Caissie hit his fourth home run of the season last night...it marked the second straight game in which Owen homered and first time he has homered in back-to-back games since Aug. 4-6 vs. STP and at Omaha...Caissie is the second I-Cub to homered in consecutive games this year following Chase Strumpf on April 17-18 vs. St Paul.

BIG DAY FOR BALLY : Moises Ballesteros went 4-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, three RBI and a double Wednesday (4/16)...the five runs scored matched a franchise record done nine times and the last by Anthony Rizzo on May 22, 2012 vs. Tacoma...Bally tallied his second multi-homer game, last done on July 1, 2022 vs. ACL Padres...marked his first four-hit game at the Triple-A level and his first since June 14, 2024 at Double-A Biloxi.

HIT PARADE : The Iowa Cubs 24 hits on April 16 vs. St. Paul was the most by the club since Aug. 30, 2010 at Albuquerque (25)...the last International League club to muster at least 24 hits was Gwinnett at St. Paul (24) on July 3, 2024.

GOIN' BACK-TO-BACK : Carlos Pérez and Chase Strumpf hit back-to-back homers in the seventh inning of last Wednesday's game...marked the first time Iowa has gone back-to-back since May 15, 2024 at St. Paul (Brennen Davis and BJ Murray Jr.).

VS. LOUISVILLE : Iowa and Louisville are set to play another 12 times during the year (18 total including this series) in June at Principal Park...the other six games will be played at Louisville Slugger Field in July.

