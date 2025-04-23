Stripers Lose Another Nailbiter in Jacksonville, 3-2
April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Gwinnett Stripers News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Gwinnett Stripers (10-12) missed several late-game opportunities on Wednesday night, falling 3-2 to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-6) at VyStar Ballpark. The Stripers have lost the first two games of the series to the first-place Jumbo Shrimp by just two runs.
Decisive Plays: Jacksonville took a 1-0 lead in the first inning against AJ Smith-Shawver on an RBI fielder's choice from Deivison De Los Santos. Gwinnett responded with a two-run third to go up 2-1 as Eddy Alvarez walked, Carlos Rodriguez singled, and throwing errors by shortstop Maximo Acosta and third baseman Harrison Spohn allowed both to score. The Jumbo Shrimp tied it at 2-2 in the fourth on a two-out RBI single by Andrew Pintar. After the Stripers stranded two in the sixth and three in the seventh, Jacksonville broke through with a two-out RBI single from De Los Santos to take the lead in the seventh.
Key Contributors: Following Smith-Shawver's 3.2-inning start, the Stripers got scoreless relief from Michael Petersen (1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 SO), Dylan Dodd (0.1 IP, 1 SO), and Craig Kimbrel (1.0 IP). Rodriguez (2-for-5, steal), Charles Leblanc (2-for-3, double), and Bryan De La Cruz (2-for-4) all had multi-hit efforts. For Jacksonville, Valente Bellozo pitched 6.0 two-run innings and De Los Santos went 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
Noteworthy: Kimbrel's scoreless eighth inning was his first outing with Gwinnett since September 6, 2010, a span of 14 years, seven months, and seven days. That surpasses current Stripers teammate Chasen Shreve (10 years, 7 months) for the longest span between outings in Gwinnett's 16-year history. Eddys Leonard doubled to extend his team-best hitting streak to eight games.
Next Game (Thursday, April 24): Gwinnett at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m. at Vystar Ballpark. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on MyCountry993.com.
Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 29): Gwinnett vs. Nashville (Triple-A, Milwaukee Brewers), 7:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. The Stripers will transform into the Atlanta Black Crackers, paying tribute to the legendary Negro League team. The first 500 fans will receive an Atlanta Black Crackers "Shirsey" courtesy of Coolray Heating & Cooling for T-Shirt Tuesday (size XL only). Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on MyCountry993.com.
