Storm Chasers Drop Series Opener to Mud Hens in 13 Innings

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

TOLEDO, OHIO - The Omaha Storm Chasers dropped the series opener to the Toledo Mud Hens Tuesday night, a 9-8 loss in 13 innings that lasted over 4 hours.

The first four batters of the game reached base for Omaha, with Luke Maile drawing a bases-loaded walk to take a 1-0 lead for the Storm Chasers. Toledo countered with a 3-run fourth inning that knocked Omaha starting pitcher Thomas Hatch out of the game, for a 3-1 Mud Hens advantage.

Nick Gordon grounded out to score a run for the Chasers in the top of the sixth, then Dustin Dickerson singled for his first Triple-A hit to open the seventh. Dickerson came around to score on a two-run homer from Nick Loftin, his first long ball of the year, giving Omaha a 4-3 lead at the seventh inning stretch.

Behind Hatch, Omaha's bullpen combined to retire 12 straight hitters after Toledo took the lead. Jacob Wallace retired all seven he faced over 2.1 perfect innings, then Austin Cox worked a 1-2-3 seventh inning and Jonathan Bowlan pitched a perfect eighth.

Toledo opened the bottom of the ninth with a pair of hits, including a game-tying RBI single off Bowlan, who was trying to work a two-inning save.

The Storm Chasers and Mud Hens went back-and-forth in the subsequent extra innings, with each team scoring its placed runner in the 10th, 11th and 12th innings. Toledo native Joey Wiemer doubled in a run in the 10th, then Dickerson singled one across in the 11th and Maile singled a run home in the 12th.

While Junior Fernandez got the final two outs of the ninth behind Bowlan to force extras, the right-hander allowed the placed runner to score in the 10th, then Taylor Clarke allowed unearned runs in the 11th and 12th innings.

Omaha saw its final seven batters of the game retired by Toledo's Riley Unroe. The starting second baseman, Unroe pitched the final three innings and allowed three unearned runs, including a sac fly from Dickerson in the top of the 13th.

Ryan Hendrix got the first two outs in the bottom of the 13th for Omaha and brough the game one strike away from ending. Hendrix issued three consecutive walks with two outs to bring across the tying and game-winning runs, with Unroe drawing the game-winning walk for Toledo with the bases loaded, for the 9-8 Omaha loss.

The 13-inning affair marked Omaha's first game longer than 12 innings since a 5-4 win in 13 innings over the Iowa Cubs on September 22, 2022. A 4-hour, 6-minute game was the longest by time since a 4-hour, 20-minute game on September 17, 2021 against Iowa.

The Storm Chasers continue this week's series Wednesday with a 5:35 p.m. CT first pitch at Fifth Third Field in Toledo.

