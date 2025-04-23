Saints Blast Two Homers En Route to 5-1 Game One Victory

April 23, 2025

ST. PAUL, MN - The St. Paul Saints attacked Top 100 prospect, Thomas Harrington and crushed two home runs off of him. On the other side, Minnesota Twins Top 10 prospect Andrew Morris was solid. Add it up and the Saints came away with a 5-1 victory on Wednesday evening in Game 1 of a doubleheader at CHS Field.

An unearned run put the Indians on the board in the first. Nick Solak, the International League's leading hitter, reached on a one out infield single to second. Nick Yorke followed with a single to right that moved Solak to third. Jair Camargo tried to back pick Yorke at first and threw it into right field allowing Solak to score giving the Indians a 1-0 lead. That was all Morris allowed going 4.0+ innings allowing one unearned run on five hits while walking three and striking out two.

The Saints answered back against Harrington, the #69 prospect in baseball, in the bottom of the inning. Ryan Fitzgerald led off with a single to right-center and that was followed by a two-run homer from Mickey Gasper, his second in as many games, putting the Saints up 2-1. With one out Jeferson Morales doubled off the base of the wall in left and that was followed by an RBI double to right-center by Carson McCusker making it 3-1.

The Saints got their second long ball of the game in the third. After a leadoff walk to Emmanuel Rodriguez, Mike Ford delivered a two-run blast to right, his third of the season, making it 5-1.

