Bellozo Gem, Late RBI Single Power Jacksonville to Third-Straight Win

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A quality start from Valente Bellozo and a late RBI knock from Deyvison De Los Santos secured a 3-2 win for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp against the Gwinnett Stripers, Wednesday night at VyStar Ballpark.

Locked in a 2-2 tie in the seventh, Maximo Acosta and Joe Mack worked back-to-back two out walks for Jacksonville (17-6). With runners at first and second, De Los Santos cracked an RBI single, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 3-2 lead against Gwinnett (10-12).

The Jumbo Shrimp broke the scoreless tie in the first. With one out, Acosta walked, and Mack smoked a double. With two runners on, De Los Santos scored Acosta on an RBI groundout, giving the Jumbo Shrimp a 1-0 lead.

Trailing 1-0, Gwinnett responded in the top of the third. Eddy Alvarez worked a one-out walk. With a runner at first, a Carlos Rodríguez single, coupled with a throwing error allowed Alvarez to score and Rodríguez advanced to second. In the ensuing at-bat, Charles Leblanc reached on bunt single and a second throwing error allowed Rodriguez to score the go-ahead run 2-1.

Behind 2-1 in the fourth, Heriberto Hernandez doubled with one out. Two batters later, Andrew Pintar laced an RBI single, tying the game at two.

Bellozo tossed six strong innings against the Stripers. He allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out six.

Jacksonville and Gwinnett continue the series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. from VyStar Ballpark. RHP Freddy Tarnok (1-0, 4.40 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Jumbo Shrimp and RHP Zach Thompson (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will counter.

