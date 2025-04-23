IronPigs Score Early and Often to Take Series Opener

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







ALLENTOWN - For the first time since April of 2022, the Columbus Clippers returned to Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, Pennsylvania for a series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

IronPigs wasted zero time getting on the board, Gabriel Rincones Jr. singled home a run and Garrett Stubbs reached on catcher interference by Kody Huff, bringing a run across and giving them an early 2-0 lead after one.

Buddy Kennedy doubled home another run for Lehigh Valley in the second. Rincones Jr. picked up his second RBI of the game on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fourth. Former Columbus Clipper Óscar Mercado followed that up with an RBI single of his own, extending their lead to 5-0.

Mason Hickman worked 2.2 innings on the mound in relief of Clippers starter Parker Messick, surrendering two hits, striking out a pair and walking one.

Lehigh Valley added to their lead in the seventh and eighth on bases loaded walks from Buddy Kennedy and Weston Wilson, giving them a 7-0 advantage.

Columbus refused to go away quietly in the ninth. Dom Nuñez connected on his fourth home run of the season, his solo shot put the Clippers on the board. Yordys Valdes then singled, collecting his first hit in his Triple-A debut, followed by a Christian Cairo walk. Will Brennan, who came into the game tied for the International League lead in hits, doubled to score a pair. Ultimately giving us our final score of 7-3.

Clippers drop to 12-8, Lehigh Valley improves to 15-7. The series in Allentown continues on Wednesday, first pitch scheduled for 6:45pm. Columbus returns home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, April 29th to face the St. Paul Saints in a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night doubleheader, first pitch of game-one scheduled for 5:05pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

