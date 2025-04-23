Sounds, Bulls Postponed Wednesday Night
April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Tonight's game between the Nashville Sounds and Durham Bulls has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at First Horizon Park on Thursday, April 24. The first of two seven-inning games will begin at 5:35 pm with gates opening at 5:00 p.m. Game two will start 30-minutes after the conclusion of the first game.
Tickets for Wednesday's game can be exchanged for any remaining regular season home game at First Horizon Park for a ticket of equal value, including Thursday's doubleheader with one ticket good for both games.
For more information on exchanging your tickets, please contact the Nashville Sounds ticket office at 615-690-HITS.
