5th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game Set for Sunday, May 4th at Sahlen Field

The always-popular Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game, presented by Equitable Advisors, will be held on Sunday, May 4 at Sahlen Field, home of the Buffalo Bisons.

Hyde's game has become the must-attend event in Buffalo allowing Bills Mafia to interact with their favorite players in a casual environment at a great ballpark, while raising money for critical needs across Western New York.

Only a few tickets remain for the game and can be purchased at Bisons.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. Act today to make sure you will be in the stands for this unforgettable day.

The game will be the fifth year that the popular Hyde has hosted the charity softball game to raise funds for his Imagine for Youth Foundation. The foundation was started in 2015 to help children achieve healthy, active, and educated lives by providing them with necessary supplies, resources and equipment. Last year, the game raised $625,000 to benefit Hyde's Foundation.

In 2025, Hyde announced that the money raised at the game will be further divided between his foundation and the foundations of at least six of his teammates, allowing the game to have an even bigger impact on the community. The players and their foundations currently participating will be offensive linemen Dion Dawkins, safety Damar Hamlin, wide receiver Keon Coleman, defensive end Greg Rousseau, running back Ray Davis and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

"This softball game is an amazing opportunity to spend time with teammates while also raising money for some amazing organizations in the western New York community," Hyde said. ""I am thrilled this year to be able to target money raised at the game to even more of my teammates and their foundations, which support vital causes throughout the Buffalo area. We will continue to work together as a team, with the support of Bills Mafia, to lift up the region."

Last year, the offense finally snapped the defense's three-year reign with a 10-9 victory thanks to multi-home run performances from quarterbacks Josh Allen and Mitch Trubisky. The afternoon also included a pregame Home Run Derby, which was won for the third time last season by Allen.

The game's event producer is TEAM LAMMI, a full-service Milwaukee sports marketing and entertainment agency.

Game Details:

The event will start with a tailgate party at from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the Plaza in front of Sahlen Field including bounce houses, a beer garden, food trucks and more. The stadium gates will open at 12 p.m. and the Home Run Derby will begin at 1 p.m. The players will take the field for the game at 2 p.m.

For more information on the 5th Annual Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game please visit www.hydecharitysoftball.com or follow us at @hydecharitysoftball on Instagram.

For more information on the Imagine for Youth Foundation please visit www.Imagineforyouth.org.

