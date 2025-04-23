SWB RailRiders Game Notes- April 23, 2025

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Charlotte Knights (8-14) vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (11-10)

April 23, 2025 | Game 22 | Home Game 7 | PNC Field | First Pitch 6:35 P.M.

LH Tyler Schweitzer (No Record) vs. RH Allan Winans (0-0, 0.00)

Schweitzer: Pitched 5.0 scoreless innings for Birmingham with 5 K on 4/16 vs. Biloxi; Triple-A Debut

Winans: Struck out 7 over three-plus innings in 4/18 ND @ DUR with 2 BB (5-0 SWB)

LAST TIME OUT- Moosic, PA (April 22, 2025) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders lost 5-4 to the Charlotte Knights in 11 innings Tuesday night at PNC Field. Grant Richardson launched a game-tying home run in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to extras, but the Knights kept the RailRiders at bay in the home half of the eleventh to take the series opener.

Charlotte plated a pair of runs in the top of the third inning against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Jake Woodford on a sacrifice fly by Tim Elko and a single from Kyle Teel. After a Corey Julks home run extended the lead in the top of the seventh, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre broke up the shutout bid in the home half against Garrett Schoenle. Richardson singled in Dominic Smith and Max Burt followed with an RBI knock of his own, driving in Andrew Velazquez, cutting the deficit to one at 3-2.

In the bottom of the ninth with two down, Richardson hit a game-tying home run off Dan Altavilla; a 356-foot drive to the bullpens in left. It was Richardson's second of the season for the RailRiders.

Both teams plated their extra-inning runner in the tenth. In the top of the eleventh, Teel scored on a two-out single by Dominic Fletcher for a 5-4 Charlotte edge. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre could not even the tally again, dropping their third straight in the process.

Chase Plymell (1-0) earned the win and Geoff Hartlieb (1-1) took the loss.

MOVING ON UP- Reliever Tyler Matzek was signed to an MLB deal by New York Tuesday and selected from the RailRiders. The southpaw signed a Minor League contract in February and made four appearances for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre working 4.2 innings with one run allowed on four hits. Matzek struck out five, walked a pair and sported a 1.93 ERA.

SECOND TIME THROUGH- Allan Winans makes his second start and third appearance of the year for the RailRiders tonight. The right-hander spent a week on the injured list, worked 2.2 relief innings on April 6 at Syracuse, got selected to the big leagues, did not pitch and made his first start of the year last Friday night in Durham, striking out seven over three-plus innings.

REINFORCEMENTS INCOMING- After playing two under the roster limit Tuesday, New York promoted infielder Jake Gatewood and reliever Mason Vineyard from Somerset to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Gatewood signed a MiLB deal in March and hit .292 for the Patriots over 14 games with a home run and nine batted in. Last season, he played for the Gastonia Ghost Peppers in the Atlantic League, hitting ..295 over 118 games with 33 home runs and 121 runs batted in. Vineyard signed as a non-drafted free agent in August of 2022 and split time in A-ball his first two years. Through four appearances this year, the right-hander held a 1.80 ERA with seven strikeouts and six walks.

11s- Both of Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's extra-inning games this season have gone 11 frames. The RailRiders bested Rochester on April 11 in 11 thanks to a walk-off home run by Ronaldo Hernández.

ROAD SHOW- Fifteen of the RailRiders first 20 games this season were played away from PNC Field. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre carries a .515 winning percentage on the road under Manager Shelley Duncan, including a robust 46-28 mark last year. Eighteen of the next 24 games and 24 of the next 36 will be played at PNC Field.

VIVA VIVAS!- Infielder Jorbit Vivas was recalled by the Yankees on Monday prior to their series opener in Cleveland. Vivas leads Scranton/Wilkes-Barre with a .342 batting average over the first 20 games of the season, which is tied for tenth-best in the International League. His 25 hits are tied for third in the league and only one off the pace. He appeared in all 20 games for the RailRiders, splitting time between second and third base.

RETURN ENGAGEMENT- The Charlotte Knights make their first trip to PNC Field since August of 2019. The Knights made their first trip here in 1993 and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre holds a 63-56 edge at home in the all-time set.

TV TIME- Six Scranton/Wilkes-Barre games will be televised on WQMY-MyTV this season. On Tuesday, the club announced a renewal of its long-standing partnership to carry games locally. The first broadcast is set for this Thursday evening. Games May 15 vs. Toledo, June 12 vs. Syracuse, July 10 vs. Buffalo, July 31 vs. Nashville and August 12 vs. Indianapolis will also be televised.

Ks FOR DAYS- After having just one pitcher strikeout more than six batters over the first 17 games of the season, RailRiders starters have retired seven or more on strikes in each of the last three games. Allan Winans struck out seven over three innings Friday, Zach Messinger recorded eight Ks over five innings Saturday and Erick Leal matched that number Sunday in four innings.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION- New York dropped a 3-2 final at Cleveland. The Guardians plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth off of Mark Leiter, Jr. to seal the series with one game to go... Somerset beat Hartford 7-3. DJ LeMahieu went 3-for-3 with a home run and Brendan Beck worked five scoreless frames... Hudson Valley's game against Asheville was postponed and the teams will play two today... Tampa was felled 6-3 by Dunedin... Parks Harber had three hits, including two doubles, in the loss.

