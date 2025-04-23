Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - April 23 at Buffalo

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Rochester Red Wings News Release







Rochester Red Wings (5-15) vs. Buffalo Bisons (5-14)

Wednesday - DH, G1: 4:35 p.m. ET - Sahlen Field - Buffalo, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: Bally Sports Live

G1: RHP Seth Shuman (NR) vs. RHP Lazaro Estrada (0-2, 16.50)

G2: LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 4.00) vs. RHP Anders Tolhurst (NR)

RED WINGS>BUFFALO WINGS: Visiting Sahlen Field for the second time in 2025, the Rochester Red Wings outlasted the Bisons in 11 innings Tuesday night, 8-4, their first extra-inning victory of the season...initially a pitcher's duel, LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ led the effort with 5.0 scoreless frames and six strikeouts, followed by 2.0 hitless innings from RHP JACK SINCLAIR ...offensively, 2B-LF DARREN BAKER picked up a pair of RBI singles, one to take the lead in the seventh and one to tie the game with two outs in the ninth...in extras, 2B J.T. ARRUDA capped off a five-run explosion in the 11th with a grand slam to seal the victory...five Red Wings turned in multi-hit performances in the contest, paced by SS JACKSON CLUFF with three...Rochester and Buffalo will play twice today, making up a postponement from 3/30 in the second half of the doubleheader...RHP SETH SHUMAN will get the nod for the Wings in game one against Bisons RHP Lazaro Estrada...LHP KONNOR PILKINGTON is slated to get the ball for Rochester in the back half of the twin bill...

The Red Wings are 6-4 on the road against Toronto's top affiliate in their previous 10 games...the last time Rochester finished above .500 at Sahlen Field in back-to-back years was 2017-18.

ARRUDA AWAKENING: 2B J.T. ARRUDA picked up a pair of hits in extra innings last night, entering as a defensive replacement in the eighth and going 2-for-2 with an infield single in the 10th and his first career grand slam and Triple-A home run to seal the game in the 11th...he is the first Red Wing to launch a grand slam for his first homer at the Triple-A level since Wynston Sawyer also did so at Buffalo on 5/7/2018.

ALVA-RISE: LHP ANDREW ALVAREZ turned in 5.0 shutout innings on five hits last night, allowing five hits while striking out six and walking three...he has now worked at least 5.0 innings in four of his five starts this season, and is tied for seventh-most in the International League with 22.1 innings pitched...

The California native crossed the 100.0 IP mark at the Triple-A level in this start, his second-most at any individual level (132.1 at High-A).

THAT'S CLUFF TO BEAT: SS JACKSON CLUFF picked up a season-high three hits in the series opener yesterday, going 3-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run scored...over his last five games dating back to game two against WOR on 4/17, the lefty hitter carries a .389 batting average (7-for-18) with a .409 OBP and .909 OPS...

Cluff also stole his fourth base of the season in the contest, and is now a perfect 23-for-23 in his Triple-A career with the Red Wings.

COMING IN CLUTCH: 2B DARREN BAKER and CF ROBERT HASSELL III came through with a combined three RBI singles to either tie the game or take the lead...Baker took the lead in the seventh and tied things up down to their last out in the ninth, and Hassell III gave Rochester the lead once again with runners on the corners in the 10th...both hitters turned in multi-hit performances in the win...Baker has a team-leading 35 games with at least two hits since the beginning of 2024...Hassell III has five in 2025, tied with FRANCHY CORDERO for second-most on the team behind BRADY HOUSE (6).

DON'T KNIZ AND TELL: C ANDREW KNIZNER picked up a pair of hits last night and has now reached base in all 10 games he's played in this season, going 2-for-4 a double, RBI and three runs scored...the Virginia native leads all International League hitters (min. 25 AB) with a .423 batting average (11-for-26), and .615 on-base percentage, and ranks fourth with a 1.192 OPS...

In 2025, Red Wings catchers lead the International League with a 1.140 OPS and .488 OBP, rank second with a .652 slugging percentage and .379 batting average (25-for-66), and are tied for second with nine extra-base hits.

