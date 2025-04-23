Jones, Seelinger Star in Victory over Omaha

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Toledo Mud Hens News Release







Toledo, OH - The Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-4 on Wednesday night at Fifth Third Field, taking a 2-0 series lead.

Dietrich Enns toed the rubber for the Mud Hens while Luinder Avila took the ball for the Storm Chasers.

Omaha wasted no time, as former Mud Hen Harold Castro doubled off the wall in left-center to put Omaha ahead 1-0 after one inning.

Toledo responded quickly in the bottom of the second inning as Jahmai Jones left the yard for the first time this season, tying the game at 1-1.

The Storm Chasers came back with an RBI single by Brian O'Keefe in the top of the third inning, retaking the lead at 2-1.

The Mud Hens threw up a crooked number in the bottom half of the inning, hanging three runs up to pull ahead. An infield single by Stephen Scott and a walk of Brewer Hicklen with one out set the inning up. Andrew Navigato doubled home both runners and moved to third base on an error. He then came home to score on a sacrifice fly by Hao-Yu Lee. The end of the inning also marked the end of the night for Avila, pitching 3.0 innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on three hits (one home run) with two walks and four strikeouts.

Omaha responded once more in the top of the fourth inning, as a trio of singles was capped by Dustin Dickerson driving home Tyler Gentry and Nick Gordon to restore the tie, this time at 4-4.

After Enns retired the first two batters of the fifth inning, Manager Gabe Alvarez went to the bullpen for lefty Sean Guenther. Enns finished his night after allowing four runs on seven hits, one walk and four strikeouts over 4.2 innings pitched.

Guenther struck out Castro to end the fifth and retired his first two hitters in the sixth inning before a walk and a single prompted his exit.

Matt Seelinger entered with two outs and two runners on for his Mud Hens debut, and his first Triple-A action since 2022. Seelinger allowed a single to Dickerson loading the bases. The 6'3 righty induced a foul pop-up behind the plate by Loftin, which Scott hung onto to end the inning and escape the jam.

After 2.0 dominant innings of one hit and three strikeout relief by Omaha's Ryan Brady, the Storm Chasers turned to Andrew Hoffmann to pitch in the sixth inning. After Ben Gamel reached second on an error to begin the bottom of the sixth, Jones legged out a go-ahead RBI triple to put the Mud Hens ahead for good. Bligh Madris singled home Jones with one out in the inning to extend the lead to 6-4.

Seelinger worked his way through the next six batters, retiring the last seven hitters in total on his way to his first Triple-A victory. The win was his first of the season, pitching 2.1 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one batter.

Eric Cerantola entered in the eighth inning for Omaha. The new arm beaned Jones, who promptly moved first to third on a stolen base - wild pitch before coming home on an RBI single by Ryan Kreidler. Kreidler moved first to third on a single by Madris, and came home on a sacrifice fly by Austin Murr, putting the score at its' final tally of 8-4.

Andrew Chafin entered to finish it out in the ninth inning for the Mud Hens, striking out Gordon and Dickerson before inducing a game-ending flyout by Loftin.

NOTABLES:

- Jahmai Jones (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 3B, 3 R, K)

- Andrew Navigato (2-4, 2B, R, BB)

- Matt Seelinger (W, 2.1 IP, H, K; First Triple-A Win)

The Toledo Mud Hens and the Omaha Storm Chasers return tomorrow, Thursday, April 24, 2024, at Fifth Third Field with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.