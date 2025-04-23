Saints Can't Pull off Doubleheader Sweep, Fall 4-2 in Game Two

ST. PAUL, MN - The first doubleheader the St. Paul Saints ever played as the Minnesota Twins Triple-A affiliate was on June 4, 2021 at Louisville. They swept that doubleheader, but since then they have played 13 doubleheaders and haven't pulled off another sweep. They had their 14th chance on Wednesday night at CHS Field, but after winning game one 5-1, they gave up two early home runs and fell 4-2 to the Indianapolis Indians in front of 3,874.

A couple of long balls gave the Indians the early lead. In the first DJ Stewart delivered with a two-run homer to right, his third of the season, making it 2-0.

In the second Abrahan Gutierrez came through with a solo homer to left, his first of the season, increasing the Indians lead to 3-0.

The Saints got one back in the bottom of the inning with two outs and nobody on. Yunior Severino walked, Patrick Winkel was hit by a pitch, and Anthony Prato made it 3-1 with an RBI single to center.

Carson McCusker continued his blistering start to the season for the Saints in the third. After back-to-back one and walks and a pitching change, McCusker ripped an RBI single into right-center cutting the deficit to 3-2.

The Saints would get no closer, however, as the Indians added an insurance run in the sixth. Billy Cook led off with a walk, stole second, and scored on a single to right-center by Gutierrez making it 4-2.

The same two teams meet in game four of an eight game series on Thursday night at CHS Field at 6:37 p.m. The Saints send RHP Marco Raya (0-0, 1.23) to the mound against Indians RHP Mike Burrows (0-1, 4.30). The game can be seen on the Saints Broadcast Network, cable access channels in and around the Twin Cities, MLB.TV, MiLB.TV, and the Bally Live app, and heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

