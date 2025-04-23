Wednesday Night's Game vs. Memphis Postponed

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Norfolk Tides News Release







Wednesday night's game vs. the Memphis Redbirds has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions. It will be made up as part of a single admission doubleheader Friday, April 15. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:35 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. The doubleheader will feature two seven inning games.

Fans may exchange their April 23, 2025 ticket(s) at the Harbor Park box office for any remaining 2025 regular season home game except for July 3. Fans do not have to use the tickets for the scheduled doubleheader. Fans holding tickets for April 23, 2025 game who wish to attend the doubleheader or any unrestricted future game in 2025, will need to exchange their ticket(s) and obtain a new ticket at the Harbor Park Box Office. Since we cannot guarantee the same seats will be open for a future game, fans must choose their new seat(s) when they exchange their April 23, 2025 ticket(s).

A couple of pre-pay parking updates from the city:

1. If a game is postponed, anyone who has pre-paid for parking:

a. Customers may use their parking receipt for any future game.

b. Customers may alternatively request a refund to their credit card by calling 757-664-6222 ext. 5.

2. Pre-pay Parking is turned off two hours and five minutes prior to game time.

a. For a 6:35 pm game, pre-pay parking ends at 4:30 pm

b. For a 12:05 pm game, pre-pay parking ends at 10:00 am

c. For a 1:05 pm game, pre-pay parking ends at 11:00 am

3. If there are spaces remaining in the City parking lots, they will take credit card payment until the lot is full.

Ticket Information

Individual game tickets are currently available online. Fans can purchase 2025 ticketing plans, including season tickets by reaching 757-622-2222. Fans should follow the Tides on social media and at norfolktides.com for the most up-to-date information. Single game tickets start as low as $16. The Tides also offer special discounts to students through high school, active military with ID and senior citizens (60 & over). These special discounts are available in Reserved sections and can be purchased for $14 in advance. Children under two years old are admitted free of charge.

