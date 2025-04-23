Iowa Falls in Extra Innings

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

LOUISVILLE, KY - Despite 4.2 scoreless innings from Cade Horton, the Iowa Cubs (11-9) fell to the Louisville Bats (13-10) by a 1-0 score today at Louisville Slugger Field.

The game remained scoreless until the 11th inning in which Louisville's Will Benson singled home Tyler Callihan to win the game.

Moises Ballesteros singled in the 11th frame to become the first I-Cub to hit in at least 11 straight games since Alexander Canario did so from Aug. 8-24, 2023 (12 games).

Brandon Hughes, Tyson Miller and Jack Neely combined for 4.1 scoreless relief innings and seven strikeouts.

Iowa will play at Louisville on Thursday for the third of a six-game series with first pitch slated for 5:35 p.m. CT. You can listen to all Iowa Cubs games on Hope AM940 and stream every home game for free on the Bally Live App. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

