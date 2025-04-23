Clippers Fall Short in Pitchers Duel

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Columbus Clippers News Release







ALLENTOWN - The Columbus Clippers continued their series with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park in Allentown, PA. After dropping the series opener on Tuesday, Columbus looked to avoid their first four-game losing streak since May of 2024.

Clippers got on the board first. Micah Pries led off the second inning with triple. He scored on a balk by IronPigs starter Mick Able, giving the ClipShow an early 1-0 lead.

The home team tied the game on the third, with runners on second and third, Buddy Kennedy's ground out to short would allow a run to score, knotting the game at one all.

Today's Clippers starter on the hill, Ryan Webb, put together arguably his best outing of the young season. The 2021 fourth round pick tossed a season high 5.1 innings, giving up three hits and one earned run, walking three and matching his season high in K's with six.

Bradley Hanner entered the game to replace Webb in the bottom of the fifth with two down, and proceeded to strike out the four of the next five batters he faced. The Rhoadesville, VA native didn't allow a hit in 1.1 innings of work in relief.

Clippers threatened in the top of the seventh. With one away, Dom Nuñez doubled off the tall right field wall. Yordys Valdes then reached on an infield single as he legged out a race to the bag with the first basemen, putting runners on the corners. However, Abel was able to induce a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Kyle Datres to end the threat.

Lehigh Valley took the lead in the bottom of the seventh. Cade Fergus singled left, he then stole second, and scored on Otto Kemp's RBI single to right, giving the IronPigs a 2-1 advantage.

Columbus was retired in order in the top of the ninth to end the game. Will Brennan's 17-game on base streak was snapped in the loss.

The series in Allentown continues on Thursday, first pitch scheduled for 6:45pm. Columbus returns home to Huntington Park on Tuesday, April 29th to face the St. Paul Saints in a Tansky Tuesday Dime-A-Dog Night doubleheader, first pitch of game-one scheduled for 5:05pm. Tickets are available by visiting ClippersBaseball.com.

