Mick Abel Dazzles as 'Pigs Roll to Third Straight Win
April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)
Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release
Allentown, Pennsylvania - In a fantastic showing, Mick Abel spun seven marvelous frame of one-run baseball to lead the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (16-7) past the Columbus Clippers (12-8) by a final of 2-1 on Wednesday night at Coca-Cola Park.
Columbus actually got the first run of the game in the second inning. Micah Pries tripled to begin the frame and then scored on a balk.
An RBI groundout from Buddy Kennedy tied the game for the 'Pigs in the third.
From there, the two teams stayed deadlocked at 1-1 as Abel fell into a rhythm. He retired seven in a row from the fourth thru sixth innings before stranding two on to end the sixth. In the seventh, he rolled a 6-4-3 double play to escape a jam and keep the game tied.
Fueled by the momentum of Abel's escape in the top half, the 'Pigs pulled ahead in the bottom half. Cade Fergus singled with one out and then stole second. With two outs, Otto Kemp singled him home for the game-winning run.
Abel (2-2) ultimately went seven innings, allowing just one run on four hits and two walks, striking out four for the win. It is his first seven-inning outing as a 'Pig and his fifth straight start of at least five innings to begin the season.
Max Lazar (S, 3) fired a 1-2-3 ninth to close it out for the 'Pigs, striking out one.
Cody Bolton (1-1) took the loss for the Clippers, allowing the winning run in the seventh on two hits, striking out one.
The 'Pigs and Clippers continue their series on Thursday, April 24th with first pitch slated for 6:45 p.m. Nabil Crismatt (3-1, 3.43) takes the hill for the 'Pigs against Vince Velasquez (0-0, 5.73) for the Clippers.
