McNeil Reaches Base Three Times But Syracuse Loses Wednesday Doubleheader to Worcester

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Jeff McNeil of the Syracuse Mets at bat

Worcester, MA - The Syracuse Mets dropped both games of a doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon against the Worcester Red Sox at Polar Park. Worcester won both games, 5-4. Jeff McNeil went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a walk in game one of the doubleheader.

In a back-and-forth game one, Syracuse (10-13) scored first. To begin the top of the second inning, Donovan Walton singled, moved to second base on a groundout, and was knocked in to score on a Jeff McNeil RBI single to make it 1-0.

Worcester (13-9) stormed back in the bottom of the second. Abraham Toro and Nate Eaton singled to start the inning, and Mark Kolozsvary singled on a line drive to score the pair and put the Red Sox ahead, 2-1.

In the fourth, the Mets put pressure on the WooSox with a three-run inning. Jeff McNeil and Niko Goodrum walked, and Joey Meneses was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Jon Singleton came up and smacked a two-run single to score McNeil and Goodrum and give Syracuse a 3-2 lead. To continue the inning, Gilberto Celestino walked to load the bases followed by Billy McKinney working another walk that put the Mets on top, 4-2.

With a two-run lead, the Mets called on the bullpen to hold the lead, but the Worcester offense was too much to handle. The Red Sox scored two runs in the fifth and one more run in the sixth to take a 5-4 lead.

In the seventh inning, Syracuse had two runners on base after a single from McNeil and a walk by Goodrum, but Meneses grounded out to third and ended the game.

In game two, Worcester struck first in the bottom of the first. Roman Anthony led off with a single. Two batters later, Marcelo Mayer launched a no-doubt homer over the wall in right-center field to give the WooSox a 2-0 advantage.

The Red Sox extended their edge in the second. With one out, Alex Binelas singled, and Corey Rosier doubled to place runners at second and third. Anthony followed with a sacrifice fly out to center field that brought home Binelas for a 3-0 lead.

Syracuse began to fight back in the top of the fourth. Jon Singleton launched a homer over the right-field wall to lead off the inning, pulling the Mets within two, 3-1. Jared Young then followed with a double and scored three batters later on a Donovan Walton single to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

Worcester added to their cushion in the fifth. With two outs, Nate Eaton walked. Nathan Hickey followed with a two-run home run that gave the Red Sox back their three-run lead, 5-2.

The Mets battled back in the sixth. Singleton singled, Young singled, and McKinney reached on a fielding error to load the bases. After Rafael Ortega struck out, Walton grounded into a fielder's choice that scored Singleton to make it a 5-3 game. Luke Ritter then singled into left field to bring home Young and cut the deficit back to one, 5-4. With the tying run at second and the go-ahead run at first, Niko Goodrum struck out to end the frame.

Syracuse once again had a prime opportunity in the seventh still down by one, 5-4. Drew Gilbert worked a leadoff walk and moved to second on a wild pitch. Francisco Álvarez and Singleton both struck out, and after Young walked, McKinney flied out to left field to end the game.

The Mets and Red Sox continue their seven-game, six-day series on Thursday with the fourth game. RHP Brandon Sproat is scheduled to start on the mound for Syracuse opposite Worcester RHP Hunter Dobbins. First pitch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

