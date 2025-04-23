Bisons Sweep Doubleheader from Rochester

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

Buffalo, N.Y. - The Buffalo Bisons used timely hits in each of the two games against the Rochester Red Wings to sweep the doubleheader on Wednesday night at Sahlen Field.

The Bisons came from behind in game one 6-3, and scored a comeback victory in game two 3-2.

Lazaro Estrada racked up a pair of strikeouts in the first two innings to keep Rochester off the score sheet early in the game. He started the game with a strikeout of Darren Baker. Franchy Cordero also struck out to lead off the second inning. Buffalo had a chance early in the game to break the scoreless time, but Seth Shuman was able to induce a ground ball and a fielder's choice with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first to end the threat.

Cordero would launch a two-run home run in the top of the fourth inning to give the Red Wings a 2-0 lead. The veteran utilityman drove in Brady House who led off the inning with a base hit before Cordero hit his third home run of the season. Rochester extended the lead to 3-0 later in the inning thanks to a Jackson Cluff sacrifice fly to right field that scored Andrew Pinckney from third base.

The Bisons started a two-out rally that scored two and brought the team within a run, 3-2, after four innings. Ali Sanchez was hit by a pitch with two outs, then advanced to third base on a double by Damiano Palmegiani to left field. Both base runners scored when Michael Turconi delivered his first hit of the game for his first two RBIs of the season.

Left hander Jimmy Burnette came out of the Bisons bullpen in relief of Estrada for his first Triple-A appearance of the season. He was able to face the minimum in the top of the fifth thanks to a ground ball double play that erased a leadoff walk to Baker.

That allowed Daulton Varsho to lead off the bottom of the fifth with a base hit to right field. He scored on a double to right-center field by Davis Schneider. Joey Loperfido was credited with a sacrifice bunt that moved Schneider to third base. Rainer Nunez added his first RBI of the game with a base hit that scored Schneider to give the Bisons a 4-3 lead.

The Bisons added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to enjoy a 6-3 advantage through six innings. Palmegiani led off the half inning with a walk and was replaced by Steward Berroa. Daulton Varsho's RBI ground out on the infield scored Berroa. Two batters later a Loperfido double to right field scored Jonatan Clase from third base. Clase reached base on a sharply hit single to left field that advanced Berroa to third earlier in the inning.

Kevin Gowdy pitched the final 1.2 innings for the Bisons to record his first save of the season. Burnette was credited with the win in his 2025 Bisons debut. Shuman suffered the defeat in his Triple-A debut with Rochester.

The Red Wings were able to open the scoring in game two as well with two runs in the top of the second inning against Anders Tolhurst. The Bisons starter was making his Triple-A debut after being promoted from New Hampshire earlier in the week. Pinckney led off the second with a base hit, while Robert Hassell III reached on an error. Each base runner scored for a 2-0 lead. Tolhurst allowed just one hit in his first Triple-A start, receiving a no decision for Buffalo.

Konnor Pilkington made his second start of the season against the Bisons, and after allowing a leadoff double to Clase he settled in. At one point, the veteran left hander struck out five straight Bisons hitters. Pilkington worked three scoreless innings before the bullpen took over for Rochester.

Carlos Romero issued back-to-back walks to start the bottom of the fourth inning. After a strikeout of Orelvis Martinez, Rainer Nunez collected an RBI double to trim Buffalo's deficit to 2-1. Schneider scored on a groundout by Christian Bethancourt to tie the game 2-2 in inning.

Just like in the first game, the Bisons were able to battle all the way back to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Berroa led off the inning with an infield base hit, beating out a throw from the second baseman. He advanced into scoring position on a sacrifice bunt by Clase, and one batter later Michael Stefanic added his ninth RBI of the season with a base hit to center field. Berroa scored from second to give Buffalo a 3-2 lead.

Eric Pardinho and Hayden Juenger combined to keep Rochester from scoring in the final three innings to preserve the win. Pardinho was credited with his first win of the year and Juenger his first save.

