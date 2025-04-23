RailRiders Toss Three-Hitter to Blank Charlotte

April 23, 2025 - International League (IL)

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders shut out the Charlotte Knights 5-0 Wednesday night at PNC Field. Four RailRiders pitchers combined to strike out 14 Knights, allowing only three hits to blank Charlotte.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Allan Winans struck out nine of the first ten batters he faced, including six consecutive Knights to open the first two frames.

Appearing in his first Triple-A game, Charlotte starting pitcher Tyler Schweitzer countered Winans, keeping the RilRiders off the board through the first three innings.

In the fourth, Winans became the first Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitcher to record double-digit strikeouts this season, getting Greg Jones to chase a change-up for his tenth punch out of the game.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plated four runs off Schweitzer in the home half of the frame. After Jesús Rodriguez walked and Dominic Smith singled, Ronaldo Hernández slashed a base hit for a 1-0 edge. In his RailRiders debut, Jake Gatewood blasted a three-run homer to center, putting SWB up 4-0.

Max Burt singled to lead off the fifth for the RailRiders and advanced to third on a throwing error. A sacrifice fly from Ismael Munguia gave Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a five-run advantage to cap the scoring.

Winans pitched 3.2 innings, throwing 56 pitches, 37 for strikes, while allowing one hit. Kervin Castro (2-0) earned the victory, working 2.1 innings and striking out two. Eric Reyzelman and Yerry De Los Santos pitched the three final frames to secure the shutout. Schweitzer (0-1) threw 4.1 innings, surrendering five runs on five hits.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its series with Charlotte on Thursday. The RailRiders will send Sean Boyle to face the Knights and Jairo Iriarte. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. Tickets are available at www.swbrailriders.com.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

12-10

